Every so often, the folks at Dead Zebra release a brand new Android mini figurine. The latest adorable collectible features the iconic Android bugdroid mascot in classy wood grain.

These little guys, designed by Andrew Bell, are essentially Funko Pop figurines for Android fans. They’re a fun little nod to the operating system's playful spirit. This most recent Android figure, standing at a modest 3.75 inches tall, is called “Pine Pal,” and while it looks like it was carved out of a pine tree limb, it’s still the typical vinyl.

One cool little detail about this particular Android figurine is that each one is unique. The wood grain pattern is slightly different on each bugdroid. You can see the variations in the wood grain pattern in the photo below, with two of the figurines side by side.

Pine Pal is available now for $14. For those who like to collect items and keep them in packaging, the Pine Pale figure comes in a wood-themed windowed display box. You can proudly show it off inside or outside of the packaging.

Dead Zebra doesn't specify how many of these they have to sell, but you shouldn't delay if you're interested. Once these figures sell out, they're usually gone forever. Some of the past figures that are no longer available include the Android 10 astronaut, Android Cake, Android Bear, Android Witch, Android Snowman, and many more. Don't wait!

Also, if you're interested in buying up a bunch of these, you can actually get bulk discounts as well. Dead Zebra will take $1 off each if you buy 2-7, $2 each for 8-29, and $4 each for 30 and above. That's a lot of adorable bugdroids.

Source: Mishaal Rahman