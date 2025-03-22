If you think stargazing from your window is impressive, the world’s largest telescope is out here collecting light that’s traveled for eons.

What Is the Largest Telescope in the World?

The largest telescope in the world is called the Gran Telescopio Canarias. It's the biggest optical telescope in the world (radio telescopes can be bigger) and is larger than most houses.

Although scientists and astronomers have made progress cracking the mysteries and secrets of the universe, there are still more questions than answers. Besides, who knows how much more is still waiting to be untangled? To pursue their research, astrophysicists rely quite a bit on large telescopes to help them in their studies of the cosmos—that's why telescopes like the Gran Telescopio Canarias are so important.

When it comes to telescope design and technology, telescopes have improved dramatically since their invention. For example, modern telescopes use adaptive optics to correct atmospheric distortion, which provides sharper images of distant galaxies.

Gran Telescopio Canarias

The Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) is an invaluable piece of equipment that helps astronomers and other scientists alike further study and understand the universe’s origin, as well as the evolution of stars, galaxies, and planets. To date, more than 1000 papers have been published using data from the GTC.

Located in Spain, on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, the Gran Telescopio Canarias holds the current title of the world’s largest optical telescope. A marvel to behold—no pun intended. It consists of 36 hexagonal segments that make up its huge primary mirror, measuring 10.4 meters or 34.1 feet in diameter. Its design is perfect for collecting and focusing a massive amount of light from distant objects.