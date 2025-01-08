Jackery is rolling out XBC curved solar shingles, which are meant for installation on residential rooftops. These shingles build solar power but blend in with the roof.

These XBC curved solar shingles come in two colors: terracotta and obsidian. This is so that they match the rooftops of typical homes. Their curved shape sets these shingles apart, which is different from other solar shingles available today. Based on the photos provided by Jackery, the shingles really blend in and make it seem like nothing is off about the rooftops. Much less obvious than giant solar panels on top of the roof, which is a more common solar home setup.

These likely wouldn't cause any issues for an HOA or other body that usually creates rules against houses standing out. However, it's always best to contact your own HOA to make sure that's the case. Even still, the solar shingle looks like a roof shingle and does the job of a solar shingle. They have a more than 25% cell conversion efficiency and are built to handle tough weather, including temperatures from -40°F to 185°F, strong winds, and hail.

The shingles are designed for easy maintenance and come with a 30-year warranty. So if there's any damage or issues because it wasn't meeting the guarantee, it's not on the homeowner. They can also be used with Jackery's other home solar products, like the HomePower Inverter, Battery, Hub, Hub Plus, Solar Generator 5000 Plus, and Smart Transfer Switch Kit.

One thing that stands out is that there are no details on pricing and availability for the solar roof tiles. Although Jackery showcased them at the event, the company has not shared when consumers can buy them or how much they'll cost. Still, they'll be on the official website when they're ready.

Source: Engadget, Jackery