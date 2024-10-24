Jackery has announced an upcoming product, the Solar Generator 5000 Plus. The company claims this new model is its "most advanced" solar generator to date.

The Solar Generator 5000 Plus has a portable and compact design. It is the lightest generator in its class, designed for use in various situations, including emergencies, off-grid living, and everyday power needs. The 5000 Plus is equipped with LFP battery cells that give 4,000 life cycles, which means it is reliable in the long term. It runs quietly and doesn't need maintenance, which makes it a better option for indoor use. This seems like a far more powerful version of the Solar Generators shown last year. The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) feature makes sure the generator switches to backup power during outages so that owners don't have interruptions during black outs.

The 5000 Plus is designed for modularity, meaning owners can extend power capacity to meet individual needs. This flexibility also gives users more control over power usage, capacity, and spending. The generator can power both 120V and 240V appliances, including dryers, water pumps, ovens, and high-power electric tools. It can also recharge RVs and electric vehicles.

The 5000 Plus supports dual-voltage solar charging, so it can be recharged through a high-voltage rooftop solar system and with Jackery's portable solar panels. It is compatible with most solar panels that use an MC4 connector, allowing for up to 4000W of charging power. The device can be paired with up to six Jackery SolarSaga 200W portable solar panels or two new Jackery SolarSaga 500W portable solar panels. There was no mention of whether it can pair with Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro power station.

The 5000 Plus also comes with smart app control, letting users activate UPS mode, schedule charging, and monitor the generator's status all from their app. The app gives access to charge/discharge parameters and modes. The device features fireproof, shockproof, and IPX4 water-resistant certifications and comes with a 5+2 year warranty. Jackery also uses ChargeShield 2.0 and Class B standards, with up to 62 layers of protection for charging, discharging, and battery management systems.

Jackery has not announced exact pricing, but it will likely be available on the official website as it gets closer to a release.

Source: GlobeNewswire