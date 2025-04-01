Delta, the well-known all-in-one emulator for iOS and iPadOS, has just received a major update with the release of version 1.7. This update introduces the highly awaited feature of online multiplayer for Nintendo DS games.

Delta posted on Bluesky that a lot of new features are coming in this update. The standout feature in Delta 1.7 is definitely the addition of online multiplayer for Nintendo DS games. Players can now connect with friends from around the world to play DS games together, which lets them relive classic experiences like battling in Pokémon or racing in Mario Kart.

This feature utilizes community-supported Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection (WFC) servers, giving users a choice between several reliable third-party servers, like Wiimmfi, WiiLink WFC, and AltWFC. Users can also enter a custom DNS address for a more custom experience. This new functionality revitalizes many DS games, extending their playability and offering a unique mobile gaming opportunity.

In addition to this really cool new capability, Delta 1.7 includes numerous important improvements and upgrades for the various systems it supports. Delta 1.7 greatly improves the emulation of Nintendo 64 games. The N64 core has undergone a complete redesign, using OpenGL ES 3.0 for rendering, which enhances graphical quality and fixes many texture problems seen in different titles.

Players can switch back to OpenGL ES 2.0 for individual games if they choose. The update also allows advanced users to implement custom resolutions and texture packs, giving them exceptional control over how games look. These modifications can be managed through the mupen64plus.ini configuration file.

🚀 Delta 1.7 is now available for EVERYONE on AltStore PAL and soon on the App Store This is a HUGE update with lots of exciting new features, including Online Multiplayer for Nintendo DS games! Download now to play with friends around the world 🌎 — Delta (@deltaemulator.com) 2025-03-31T17:00:21.919Z

Delta 1.7 has also broadened controller compatibility, expanding support for various gaming devices. Besides already supporting Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, Joy-Cons, Switch Online controllers, PS4, PS5, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, and MFi controllers, this update improves support for controllers that work with specific cases like the GAMEBABY mobile case. Additionally, the update lets users create and customize controller skins, adding more personalization to the experience and allowing them to adjust the pause menu position to fit different cases.

The new in-game screenshot feature is a great addition for anyone who wants to capture and share cool moments. Taking screenshots is now simple, either directly from the pause menu or by mapping a specific button on the controller to make the process easier. I assume that anyone could just use the regular iPhone screenshots, but it's always easier to do this kind of stuff in the apps.

Moreover, this update tackles several long-standing issues. The improved save state management now includes more reliability and automatic backups to lower the chances of losing data. Delta Sync, the feature for syncing games and save data across devices using Google Drive or Dropbox, has also been improved. This should fix issues related to missing files and error reporting.

Various bug fixes were also fixed; many focused on the graphical issues in N64 games, audio problems during game previews, and compatibility concerns with save states, improving overall performance and stability. Additionally, fixes for AirPlay-related issues with DS games and several user interface improvements complete the list of updates in this release.

Delta 1.7 is a pretty significant improvement for the emulator. This is the kind of thing that generally gives more attention to the app because playing with friends can be a lot more fun than playing alone. You can download Delta from AltStore PAL if you're in the European Union, and everyone else can get it from the Apple App Store.

Source: Delta