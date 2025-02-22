The curl command-line tool is one of the most useful and versatile programs you can learn. Its versatility and comprehensive HTTP implementation mean that, if there’s a URL for it, curl can do it.

8 Fetch a Web Page

In its most basic form, curl fetches a URL and displays its contents on your terminal:

curl info.cern.ch



What you see will depend on the content type of the URL. If you request a web page, you’ll see its HTML source:

You can redirect this output to a file to save a web page:

curl info.cern.ch > info.cern.ch.html



Notice how curl detects that you’re redirecting the normal output and sends timing information to stderr:

A URL may contain characters with special meaning to the shell, like “?” or “#.” You’ll need to be careful to avoid problems this may cause, so make sure you surround URLs with single quotes if they contain special characters. If you’re not sure, be cautious and always quote them:

curl 'info.cern.ch'



7 Download a File

If you try to use curl to download a binary file—like an image or a Microsoft Word document—you’ll see an error telling you that “Binary output can mess up your terminal.” This is because curl will print the response body that it receives to output. In the case of an image, this is almost certainly not what you want to be doing.

The error message mentions the --output option, which lets you specify a file to save the output to rather than print it. You can also use -o as a shorter equivalent:

curl -o neo-the-cat.jpg https://placecats.com/neo/300/200



This will save the file at that URL in the current directory. As before, since curl is no longer outputting the response, it provides a lot of detail about the time your download takes. If you want a simple progress bar instead, use the -# or --progress-bar option:

curl --progress-bar -o neo-the-cat.jpg https://placecats.com/neo/300/200

6 Install Software

You may sometimes come across installation instructions that ask you to use curl. For example, atuin—a replacement for the history command—has the following installation instruction:

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -LsSf https://setup.atuin.sh | sh



If you open that URL in a web browser, you’ll see a shell script that performs installation and setup. You can download it and run it manually if you want, the shell one-liner is just a quicker way. Note that the output—the contents of this script—is piped to sh which will run it as a shell script.

The suggested curl usage in the atuin example uses these options:

--proto '=https' to ensure curl uses the HTTPS protocol.

--tlsv1.2 to force curl to use TLS version 1.2 or greater.

-L to automatically follow redirects.

-sS to suppress the progress meter but still show error messages.

-f to treat an HTTP error as a command error. This is to ensure that no error message gets piped to sh, avoiding a potentially dangerous action.

Running a shell script downloaded from the internet is risky because you don’t know exactly what it will do. Not only do you need to trust the source, but you also need to be confident you’re secure from any Man-in-the-Middle attacks. HTTPS can help to mitigate this risk, but if you want to be extra careful, consider dropping the pipe, downloading the file, and checking that it’s safe to run before you do so.

5 Check Your IP Address

This practical use for curl is a quick and easy way of discovering your public IP address, thanks to the service at ifconfig.co:

curl ifconfig.co



The site responds with your public IP address:

This default output is plain text which makes it an excellent resource for automation. You might notice that you get a very different result if you go to the same URL in your web browser:

This is because the site behaves differently based on your user agent. By default, curl sends something like “curl/8.7.1” in the User-Agent header. If you ever need to set this to something else, e.g. for testing purposes, use the -A/--user-agent option:

curl -s --user-agent "my pretend browser" ifconfig.co | head

Now the ifconfig site will respond with HTML, just as it does in a web browser:

4 Show Response or Request Headers

Sometimes, you want to fetch just the response headers from a URL. You might be debugging an error or checking cache headers to see if you need to redownload a file. To view just the response headers, use -I/--head: