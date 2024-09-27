It’s rare for a phone launch to stir genuine excitement these days. Sure, every year, we see incremental upgrades—better cameras, faster processors, and sleeker designs—but they often feel like polished versions of what we already know. That’s why, when Huawei introduced the Mate XT Ultimate, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, it caught my attention in a way few devices have recently.

This isn’t just another foldable phone—it’s a completely new approach to how we use our mobile devices, and the potential it holds for multitasking and productivity has me more excited than I’ve been about any phone in a long time.

A Fresh Spin on Folding Phones

Folding phones aren’t exactly new. We’ve seen Samsung dominate the space with its Galaxy Z Fold series (and the Z Fold 6 is the South Korean giant's most refined offering). More recently, Google released its much-improved Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Both are fantastic phones that allow for enhanced multitasking, letting users split the screen between apps or extend the display for a larger viewing experience. But Huawei, with its Mate XT Ultimate, takes things a step further.

The Mate XT Ultimate is a tri-fold device with three distinct modes: a standard 6.4-inch phone, a 7.9-inch mini-tablet, and a full 10.2-inch tablet when fully unfolded. This ability to switch between three form factors is something we haven’t seen before, and it introduces an entirely new way of thinking about mobile workflows.

Huawei

However, what excites me most about this phone isn’t the novelty of the design—it’s the functionality that comes with it. Imagine starting your day in phone mode, answering emails and messages on a regular-sized screen. Then, as you dive deeper into work, you switch to mini-tablet mode to review documents or run multiple apps side by side. By the afternoon, when you’re in a meeting or working on a creative project, you unfold it into full tablet mode, giving you the kind of real estate typically reserved for dedicated tablets.

It’s also worth noting that the timing of Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate launch was no accident. Huawei deliberately timed it to coincide with Apple’s iPhone 16 announcement, sparking direct comparisons between the Mate XT’s visible innovation and the more iterative updates of the iPhone. And in that conversation, Huawei seemed to have the upper hand in terms of raw innovation.

Can It Replace a Laptop? Maybe Not—But It’s Close

Now, I’m not going to say the Mate XT Ultimate is going to replace laptops entirely. Laptops are still mainstream productivity tools, especially for serious multitasking and heavy-duty work. However, what the Mate XT offers is an interesting alternative for mobile professionals who don’t always need the full power of a laptop but still want flexibility on the go.

The Chinese tech giant has also introduced a foldable Bluetooth keyboard designed to pair with the Mate XT Ultimate. Weighing 126 grams, the compact keyboard folds easily for storage in a pocket or bag. It has a leather surface, minimalist keycaps, and includes a built-in touchpad. The keyboard connects to devices running HarmonyOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, and iOS, providing added flexibility for those who need a portable solution for productivity on the go.

Huawei Vmall

In tablet mode, the Mate XT Ultimate’s 10.2-inch screen paired with the foldable keyboard provides a laptop-like experience, perfect for light multitasking—writing, photo editing, managing documents, or participating in video calls. With 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, you’ve got a device more than capable of handling most day-to-day tasks. For frequent travelers, journalists, or on-the-go professionals, this combination presents a tempting proposition: Do you really need to lug around a laptop when a device this versatile is in your pocket?

Huawei

That said, for more complex workflows—like video editing, coding, or running multiple heavy applications—laptops will still be the go-to. The Mate XT Ultimate introduces the possibility of replacing a laptop for certain users, but it's not quite there for everyone. Still, the fact that this conversation is even possible shows just how far smartphones have come.

Not All is Perfect

As exciting as the Mate XT Ultimate is, it’s not without its challenges. For one, foldable technology, while impressive, is still evolving. The crease along the folding display remains an issue, and though it’s less noticeable when the phone is new, it tends to become more visible over time. The hinge mechanism, while robust, introduces complexities that can affect durability, and foldable phones generally struggle to match the performance and battery life of traditional smartphones.

Huawei claims its dual-hinge system is designed to withstand tension and compression, but until the device is out in the hands of consumers, we won’t know for sure how it holds up under real-world use.

Huawei

Then, there’s the matter of the Mate XT’s processor. The phone uses Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9010 chipset, which lags behind the cutting-edge chips from Qualcomm and Apple. Due to ongoing trade restrictions, Huawei doesn’t have access to the most advanced chip technology, and this limits the Mate XT’s performance compared to its competitors. In benchmarks like Geekbench, the Kirin 9010 doesn’t come close to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Apple’s A18 Pro. That’s a noticeable disadvantage for a phone at an eye-watering price point.

Global Availability and Pricing

Suppose you’ve been wondering whether this innovative device will remain exclusive to Huawei’s home market. In that case, there’s good news: the Mate XT Ultimate is confirmed to launch globally in Q1 2025, according to a report by GSMArena.

And to no one’s surprise, this phone is already one of the priciest smartphones on the market, with a starting price of CNY 19,999 (around $2,800/€2,550) in China. As the device makes its way to international markets, the price is expected to increase, potentially crossing the $3,000/€3,000 mark. While that’s a steep cost, it’s not unusual for first-generation technology, especially one that brings as much innovation to the table as this tri-fold device.

Lastly, even though Huawei plans to launch the phone globally, it’s unclear how widely available it will be, and some markets, like the U.S., will likely never see it due to trade restrictions.

Why the Mate XT Ultimate is Still the Most Exciting Phone Right Now

Despite its potential downsides, the Mate XT Ultimate is a device that has me genuinely excited about where smartphones are headed. Huawei has managed to innovate beyond the current foldable market, creating something that feels practical and forward-thinking. It’s not just a folding phone—it’s a truly adaptable device that could replace the need for multiple gadgets, at least for certain users.

Whether you’re a professional constantly on the move, a creative who needs both a phone and a tablet, or just someone who loves the idea of having more flexibility in one device, the Mate XT Ultimate opens up possibilities that other phones haven’t quite tapped into yet. It’s not perfect, and it’s not for everyone, but for the first time in a long time, I’m excited about what a phone can do.