Lucid Motors has revealed new details about its upcoming Gravity SUV. This should come with the integration of a Tesla-compatible charging port. The company has also teased a more affordable midsize electric vehicle.

The Lucid Gravity is expected to begin deliveries later this year, but it is coming with a huge advantage. It will include a native Tesla charging port, the North American Charging Standard (NACS), starting in 2025. Many electronic vehicle manufacturers are also adopting the NACS standard for their cars. Lucid's implementation is unique, however, with the port situated on the driver's side rear fender. As shown in a Threads post, this is identical to Tesla's vehicles to avoid an issue that multiple Supercharger stalls have with non-Tesla vehicles.

Lucid

Currently, most non-Tesla EVs need a hard-to-find CCS-to-NACS adapter or must have rare charging stations equipped with MagicDock adapters to access Tesla's Supercharger network. While Ford and Rivian have released software updates enabling their EVs to communicate with Tesla's charging stations, Lucid's native NACS port will streamline the charging experience for Gravity owners. This will offer direct access to the extensive supercharger network without the need for adapters.

Lucid is currently offering the Air as a high-priced luxury sedan, but the company has been facing financial challenges as it tries to increase sales and expand its product lineup. Lucid has managed to stay afloat with the support of Saudi investors, who hold a majority stake in the company. Lucid reports that it has already delivered more vehicles to customers this year than in all of 2023, so it's clearly growing in the market.

During its recent Technology and Manufacturing Day event, Lucid also teased an "under $50,000" midsize SUV slated for late 2026. This new vehicle will be built on a Midsize Platform and utilize a next-generation Atlas drive unit. This move is seen as a strategic step to compete in the rapidly expanding electric SUV and crossover market, currently dominated by Tesla's Model Y. Lucid also has another unannounced vehicle in the pipeline, positioned to rival Tesla's Model 3.

Source: Lucid Motors via The Verge