As a long-time Android user, I've owned or reviewed a lot of phones over the last decade. I loved the original T-Mobile G1 and bought the Google Nexus One the day it came out—two great phones! On the other hand, I also owned the HTC Thunderbolt, Nexus 4, and Galaxy Note 7, which are different stories. I've loved or hated many phones, and here are five that sit at the bottom of my list.

It's easy to remember and think about a favorite phone, restaurant, or game, but what about the worst ones? How often do you think about those? We recently listed out some of our favorite phones, and I thought it'd be fun to talk about some of the phones I didn't enjoy, whether that was due to the design, features, performance, or some other reason.

5 Google Pixel 4

I'll start with what might be my most controversial entry—Google's Pixel 4. It certainly had its share of fans, but I'm not one of them. It wasn't a bad phone by any means, and I didn't necessarily hate it, but expectations vs. reality sealed its fate for me. Plus, it just didn't compare to the rest of the competition. I didn't like the in-hand feel, there wasn't enough storage, the screen was smooth but too dim, and its battery life was subpar, to say the least.

On the flip side, I really enjoyed the unique color options, even if the rest of the consumer market didn't. The burnt orange power button was a nice touch, too. Unfortunately, Google just didn't do or offer enough to make it a compelling phone. My main gripes were the battery and poor facial recognition, which was so bad users started disabling it. I quickly sold it off and went back to my trusty Galaxy S10+.

4 Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

Galaxy Note 7, need I say more? In all seriousness, the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is still one of my favorite phones of all time, and the Galaxy Note 7 should have been an excellent replacement I'd loved for years. Unfortunately, as we all know, things didn't go according to plan.

Within a few weeks of its release, Samsung realized the Galaxy Note 7 had an unusually high chance of catching fire due to a faulty battery design. This remains one of the biggest mistakes in Samsung's smartphone history. The Note 7 had a gorgeous display with curved edges and a rounded back. Unfortunately, those curves and design decisions proved fatal to the battery cells, and one too many started on fire.

I received a review unit of the Note 7 and loved it so much that I bought one for myself a week later. Then, the recalls started, delays happened, things caught on fire, and the rest is history. Samsung permanently removed it from the market. The Note 7 had so much potential. I returned to my Galaxy S7 Edge but then fell in love with the original Pixel XL.