Robot vacuums have become incredibly common and, as a result, somewhat boring. However, every once in a while, a new idea comes along to shake things up. The Eufy E20 3-in-1 might very well do just that.

As good as robot vacuums have gotten, I'm still betting it would be hard to find someone who never needs to manually vacuum from time to time. That's what Eufy is leaning into with the E20 3-in-1. It's a robot vacuum that's designed to also be your manual vacuum. In fact, two manual vacuums in addition to the robot capabilities.

How Does it Work?

The typical robot vacuum is comprised of three main components: a motor, dust bin, and battery. These parts sit inside a body with brushes, wheels, and all the smarts that enable the device to navigate your home. The trick with the Eufy E20 is those three main components are modular–they can be removed from the body of the robot in one neat package with a handle.

Eufy

This is where the manual vacuums show up. The Eufy E20 comes with a extension tube and floor brush cleaner head that snap onto the motor module, transforming it into a cordless stick vacuum. The second accessory is a short combination tool that snaps on to create a portable handheld vacuum.

I find this to be a very clever idea, similar to how battery-powered tools work. You can buy one battery that snaps into your drill, circular saw, orbital sander, etc. It's a cost-effective and efficient system. Instead of buying three seperate vacuums, each with their own complex parts, just get one "brain" that can power all three.

But Is It Any Good?

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

As cool of an idea as it may be, it won't work if the vacuum sucks is not very good. In robot vacuum mode, the E20 has 8,000Pa of suction power and can run up to 180 minutes on a charge. It has a spinning side brush, but no mopping capabilities. There are no cameras on the E20–only three lasers.

In stick vacuum and handheld mode, the suction power jumps to 30,000Pa. The included accessories aren't stored in the base station–you need an optional wall mounted hanger or a closet nearby. Speaking of the station, it has a 350mL dustbin that can hold arounf 75 days of debris.

Those suction numbers are in line with or better than many of the top robot vacuums on the market. However, suction is not the end-all-be-all metric for robot vacuums. A lot goes into whether they work well or not, and that has yet to be seen.

In many cases, products that claim to have multiple purposes tend to not be very good at any of them. The Eufy E20 3-in-1 could very well fall into that same trap, but I'm optimistic. One central station for all your vacuuming needs just makes sense. I hope it actually works.

The Eufy Clean E20 3-in-1 is currently available for pre-order, and it will launch on February 10th for $549.99. It will be for sale at eufy.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl's. Early buyers will get $50 off and a 100-day free return period.