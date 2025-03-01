This was a busy week in the tech world, from Framework revealing its new compact desktop PC to Microsoft's announcement of Skype's shutdown. Here are the biggest stories you might have missed.

The Big News

Framework has branched out. The company made some of the most interesting laptops we've seen, but it has now also announced the release of a desktop computer. We had our doubts about how upgradeable this computer might actually be, but an early teardown suggests there's more than what Framework let us on initially. Continue reading...

Some people feel nostalgic about those old BlackBerry phones that featured, among other things, physical keyboards. If you miss that feel, Clicks cases have been a good choice for iPhone users, and now they're coming for some Android phones as well. Continue reading...

There’s one problem that has followed Android around from the beginning: long-term software support. Only in the last few years has it considerably improved, but Google and Qualcomm are working together to make it even better. Continue reading...

Few laptop makers are doing things as exciting as Framework and its modular devices. This week, the company announced a new desktop and an affordable 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen. Yes, the Framework Laptop 12 will be just like its larger modular siblings, but it will be more budget-friendly and portable. Continue reading...