Backing up your data isn’t a task to put off until something goes wrong. Whether it’s an accidental deletion, a failed hard drive, or malware wreaking havoc, the time to prepare is always before disaster strikes. Ubuntu has plenty of robust tools at your disposal for safeguarding data.

Why You Should Back Up Your Files

Data loss can happen in a flash. Maybe you accidentally delete a folder, or your hard drive just up and gives out one day. Malware attacks can encrypt your files, holding them hostage. Even something as mundane as a software update can go sideways. A robust backup strategy acts as your safety net.

The 3–2–1 backup rule is a tried-and-true data resiliency standard. By keeping three copies of your data—two locally (on different devices) and one off-site—you create layers of protection. This ensures that even if one backup fails, others are there to save the day. Off-site storage, whether in the cloud or at a physical location, is especially vital for disasters like theft or fire that could wipe out local backups.

Option 1: Using Ubuntu’s Built-In Backup Tool

Ubuntu includes a backup tool, simply called “Backups.” Formally known as Déjà Dup, it is a straightforward and user-friendly option for most users. It’s pre-installed, further making it an accessible starting point. Backups is a graphical interface for Duplicity, a powerful backup tool that supports encrypted backups to various destinations.

To get started, open the tool from your system settings or by searching for “Backups” in the Activities menu.

Select the folders you want to back up. You can choose to exclude specific files or directories, which is helpful for avoiding unnecessary clutter.

Next, choose a backup destination, whether it’s an external drive or a cloud service like Google Drive. Set up a schedule for automatic backups to make the process hands-free.

The simplicity of Backups is its main strength. However, it lacks the fine-grained control that more advanced tools offer. If your needs are basic, it’s an excellent choice.

Option 2: Backing Up Files with rsync

For those who prefer command-line tools, rsync is a fantastic option. It’s powerful, fast, and incredibly flexible. While the learning curve can be steeper than with GUI-based tools, the trade-off is unparalleled control over how and where your files are backed up.

A basic rsync command looks like this:

rsync -av /path/to/ source /path/to/destination



The -a flag ensures file permissions and timestamps are preserved, while -v adds verbosity (more detailed output and logs) so you can monitor the process. You can use rsync to back up to external drives or even across the network to another machine.

To automate rsync backups, you can create a cron job. Cron is a scheduling utility that allows you to run commands at specified times. For example, you might configure a daily backup at 2 a.m. by adding the appropriate entry to your crontab file. Just be careful—editing crontab without a backup of your current configuration can lead to mistakes that are hard to untangle.

Rsync’s biggest strength is its flexibility, but that also means it requires more effort to set up and manage. It’s ideal for users who want fine-grained control or need advanced options like network backups. Personally, I find rsync to be daunting even after using it pretty extensively! So keep that in mind if you don’t want to get too “in the weeds.”

Option 3: Creating Backups with Timeshift

Timeshift is a go-to tool for creating system snapshots on Ubuntu. Unlike tools designed for personal file backups, Timeshift focuses on system files and configurations. This makes it particularly valuable if you plan to tinker with your setup or install potentially disruptive updates.

You’ll need to install Timeshift if it’s not already on your system. Open a terminal and type:

sudo apt install timeshift



Once installed, Timeshift will be visible in your list of installed applications.

Upon running it, the setup wizard will guide you through configuration. You’ll select a backup destination, such as an external drive, and configure snapshot schedules. Timeshift offers options for both incremental and full backups, giving you control over storage use. Restoring from a snapshot is straightforward, allowing you to roll back changes quickly.

Timeshift is a lifesaver for system-level issues but shouldn’t replace a tool designed for personal file backups. It’s best used alongside other methods.

Option 4: Cloud Backup Options

Cloud storage is an excellent way to ensure off-site backups. Ubuntu integrates well with popular cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox, but setting them up requires some effort.

Command-line enthusiasts can use Rclone, a tool that supports dozens of cloud services.

The best way to install it on your Ubuntu system is with the official installation script. This can be done by executing the following command in the terminal.

curl https:



If the system seems to hang up after the command, hang tight! It will soon ask for your sudo authentication and quickly wrap up the installation. After it’s installed, you’ll configure it to connect to your cloud account. Once connected, you can copy files to the cloud using simple commands or create scripts for automated backups.

Option 5: Disk Imaging with Clonezilla

Clonezilla is the heavyweight champion of disk imaging. It creates exact copies of your entire system, making it invaluable for major updates or hardware changes. Unlike the other tools discussed here, Clonezilla isn’t used within your operating system. Instead, you’ll boot into it from a USB drive.

First, download the Clonezilla ISO and create a bootable USB drive. Boot into Clonezilla and follow the prompts to create an image of your system. This image can be stored on an external drive or another safe location. Restoring from a Clonezilla backup involves booting back into the tool and selecting the saved image.

While Clonezilla is thorough, it’s not quick or particularly user-friendly. It’s best reserved for critical situations where a full system restore might be necessary. That said, I personally abide by a “more, the better” mantra as it concerns backup protocols.

How to Choose the Right Backup Solution

The best backup method depends on your needs and skill level. Beginners might find Backups’s (Deja Dup’s) simplicity appealing, while power users may gravitate toward rsync for the granular level of control it entails. Timeshift is ideal for safeguarding system configurations, and Clonezilla offers unmatched peace of mind for full-on disk imaging. Cloud backups add an off-site safety net, but their convenience comes with costs and potential security trade-offs.

By combining multiple tools, you can build a robust backup strategy that suits your specific needs. Remember, though, no matter how seamless your system, it’s only as good as your ability to restore it. Test your backups regularly to ensure they work as expected.

Backing up your files on Ubuntu isn’t just a good idea—it’s a necessity. With tools ranging from beginner-friendly to highly customizable, there’s a solution for everyone. Take the time to set up a system that works for you, document your protocols, and let automation handle the rest. Your future self will thank you.