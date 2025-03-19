Summary YouTube TV multiview lets you watch up to 4 games at once, perfect for March Madness.

With Key Plays, catch every big bucket, 3-pointer, or game-winning shot.

YouTube TV currently has a 10-day free trial and a $13/month discount for new users.

With seeds solidified and brackets set, let the games begin. If you're looking for the best way to stream every game during March Madness, I'm here to remind you that YouTube TV is hands-down the best way, and here's why.

There are countless ways to stream March Madness, including Sling TV, Paramount Plus, or a Max subscription, and YouTube TV certainly isn't the most affordable option. However, in my opinion, it's the obvious choice. There are two key reasons YouTube TV is how I watch March Madness, the NFL season, and several other sports. I'm specifically talking about YouTube TV's excellent multiview and key plays feature.

March Madness is one of the most exciting sports events of the year. There will be 67 games full of ups and downs, nail-biting finishes, and heartbreaking upsets. I'm hoping for a Cinderella story (or two) as long as they don't ruin my bracket.

Watch Every Second With Multiview

If you want to watch every second of March Madness, YouTube TV's multiview feature gets you as close as possible. With multiview, you'll be able to watch four games simultaneously. And because you can stream YT TV on more than one TV, die-hard fans can load up to eight games on two TVs. Seriously! This feature was a big deal in 2023 and again in 2024, but now it's even better.

Last year, Google updated YouTube TV's best feature to allow fans to build their own multiview. That way, instead of watching the four games YouTube curated, you can choose whatever you want. And while a few games have already happened, the real madness begins tomorrow, March 20th. Games will start every 30–45 minutes, and you can swap between different multiview packages, build your own, or update it as each game wraps up.

Throughout the tournament, your YouTube TV interface will build multiview boxes for you to choose from. Then, as long as at least four supported games are airing, you can open a live game, tap down on your remote, click the "Watch in Multiview" button, and build your own 4-pack. Multiview makes it easy to tune into Alabama St vs. Auburn if it goes down to the wire for an upset alert, and it'll automatically show the next game on that channel, so you might not even have to edit your multiview throughout the day.

You'll see a white outline on one of the four smaller screens, and that's how you pick which game audio to hear. While watching multiple games, simply click between each box to change the audio. That way, you'll never miss a moment, commentary, or highlight. For those who are new, get ready for your mind to be blown.

YouTube TV "Keys Plays" Is Perfect For March Madness

While multiview is truly a game-changer, it's not the only trick play YouTube TV has up its sleeve. Naturally, with 18 March Madness games tipping off on March 20th, 16 more on the 21st, and countless others for much of the month, you'll likely miss a few important or exciting moments—but you don't have to.

The second feature you'll want to take full advantage of is YouTube TV Key Plays. Between commercials or halftime, you can easily watch a curated playlist of every key play. So, if Oklahoma is on the verge of topping UCONN, but you haven't been watching, you can see what led up to that moment. See game-winning 3-pointers, big dunks as Arkansas takes on Kansas, steals, and more.

To view Key Plays during March Madness, use your remote to navigate to the Scores & stats button at the bottom right side of the screen. Stats, scores, and Key Plays should appear. Or, when tuning into a game, instead of selecting "Join Live," you can scroll down and choose Key Plays. Then, YouTube TV will automatically start playing a big highlight reel of the day. It's fantastic and something I do every Sunday during the NFL season.

YouTube TV Free Trial and Discount Offer

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek

If being able to watch all 67 games of March Madness, multiview, and Key Plays didn't fully convince you, maybe this will. For a limited time, YouTube TV is completely free to try, thanks to a 10-day trial offer. You could use that right now or wait and sign up next week for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. Yup, I'm thinking ahead already! As a reminder, the March Madness Final Four begins on April 5th, with the championship airing on April 7th.

Additionally, YouTube is running another promotion this spring. If you sign up before March 31st, you'll save $13 per month for the next six months. This deal gets you YouTube TV for only $69.99 per month, a price we haven't seen since 2023. However, it's only available to new users. Once you sign up, you'll enjoy all these same features during the NBA Playoffs in April. That said, NCAAB is far more exciting than the NBA these days, but that's just me.

With YouTube TV, you get a wide assortment of live TV channels, unlimited DVR recording space, and streaming on up to three devices simultaneously per household. Plus, it offers several add-ons, including NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Redzone with Sports Plus. It's a solid option worth considering.

It's no secret that YouTube TV is expensive, especially compared to all the best streaming services available. When it first arrived in 2017, it was only $34.99. Over the years, we've seen that price skyrocket, and in December 2024, YouTube TV raised prices again from $72.99 per month to $83 bucks.

While price hikes are incredibly frustrating, YouTube TV is still the best option, so I keep paying for it. I love accessing the NFL Sunday Ticket and the two excellent features mentioned above. However, I think YouTube TV needs to follow Sling TV and integrate different packages or tiers for customers. That way, fans can choose what to watch or how much they want to spend each month.

At the end of the day, YouTube TV is an excellent way to cut the cord and still watch exciting sporting events like March Madness. So, give it a try today, and hopefully, your bracket will last longer than mine did last year.