ChatGPT offers multiple AI models, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The most versatile model is probably GPT-4o, which is the best choice for a wide range of uses.

7 Ask GPT-4o to Search the Web

One of the most useful features of the GPT-4o model is that it can search the web, something that the o1 model isn't able to do. However, GPT-4o is much more useful than simply a direct replacement for Google.

That's because GPT-4o can use natural language processing to search for the intent of your query, rather than simply the keywords that it contains. It means that GPT-4o can find answers that traditional search engines can't and allows GPT-4o to answer the type of queries that I've been wishing search engines could answer for years.

For example, you can't remember the name of a TV show you watched. You know it was written by and starred an actress who was in another TV show, but you can't remember what that show was called either. However, you can remember that one of the actors in it was Tom Hanks' son.

If you ask Google "What's the name of that tv show written by and starring the woman who is in that other show with tom hanks son with all the couples," the top result is Bosom Buddies, a TV series from 1980 starring Tom Hanks. None of the results on the first page are of any use, and I got as far as the fifth page of results before giving up looking for one that could help.