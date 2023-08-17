Tenkeyless (TKL) mechanical keyboards are incredibly popular for gaming, but they’re also a great way to free up space on your desktop without sacrificing functionality.

What to Look For in a TKL Mechanical Keyboard in 2025

If you’re working with a small desk or want to free up space for sweeping mouse movements, it’s hard to go wrong with a TKL mechanical keyboard. These offer much of the same functionality as a full-size keyboard, though they lack a keypad—which frees up significant space and makes TKL keyboards so much smaller. They’re not as tiny as 60% keyboards, however, and with 87 keys they’re the perfect combination of form and function.

Shopping for a TKL keyboard is a bit complicated, as there are tons of factors to consider. The first is determining the types of switches you’d like. This is no different from shopping for a full-size mechanical keyboard, as the same switches work across both formats. Red switches are good for gaming, brown switches are good for typing, and blue switches are great for folks who love audible feedback on every keystroke.

You’ll also want to look at both wired and wireless connections. Wireless models are often more expensive than their wired siblings. Some cheap wireless keyboards might suffer input lag, but reliable products from big names like Logitech and SteelSeries are typically fine for all but pro gamers.

There are a few other factors to consider, such as RGB lighting, customization options, durability, and programmable buttons, but these should only be considered after deciding on your switches and connection format. If you need help sifting through all the products available, here’s a look at the five best TKL mechanical keyboards you can buy now.

Best TKL Keyboard Overall: Keychron Q6 Max

Pros Cons Hot-swappable mechanical switches It's pricey Multiple connectivity options Programmable keys Entire body is made of metal

Considering everything the Keychron Q6 Max offers, it's not surprising that it'll be the crowning jewel of your setup, or rather, several setups. The Q6 Max, after all, can connect to three devices over Bluetooth, encouraging you to use the keyboard as much as possible. And you'll want to, given that its hot-swappable mechanical switches give you a great level of customization.

The Keychron Q6 Max has other connectivity options, such as 2.4 GHz wireless and direct connection via USB-C. Who doesn't love options, right? If you're feeling brave, the keyboard makes it very easy to customize regarding switches and key functions. The Q6 Max supports nearly all 3-pin and 5-pin MX mechanical switches, so you have many options at your disposal. Regardless of what you choose, you can then customize how each key functions.

To really sweeten the deal, the Keychron Q6 Max is incredibly durable, too. It is built to last, thanks to its entire body being made of aluminum. That kind of durability is going to have no problem withstanding random dings and scrapes it may experience on the go.

Best TKL Keyboard Overall Keychron Q6 Max Although you're welcome to swap out the switches for your preferred 3-pin and 4-pin, the Keychron Q6 Max is just as fantastic as it is. The entire body is made of tough aluminum, you have three types of connectivity, and you can remap any of the keys $240 at Amazon See at Keychron See at Micro Center

Best Budget TKL Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL

Pros Cons Affordable price Kickstands don't offer much incline Multiple switch types Versatile customization software

Clocking in at less than $100, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is a well-rounded keyboard. With all the available switch types (HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua, and HyperX Blue), you’ll benefit from 100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover that ensures all your keystrokes are registered.

Toss in tons of customization options using the NGENUITY Software and a detachable USB Type-C for portability, and it’s easy to see the appeal of this budget-minded board. Some users will find its kickstand to be a bit of a letdown—it offers three tilt angles, but it only ranges from 3 degrees to 11 degrees—but that’s a small price to pay for everything else the Alloy Origins Core offers.

Best of all, you’ll get an aluminum body and switches rated for an impressive 80 million keypresses, so it should serve you well for years to come. And if you want to customize your settings for different games, you’ll be glad to know that the keyboard supports multiple profiles.

Best Budget TKL Keyboard HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Keyboard $76 $90 Save $14 Compact and customizable, this tenkeyless board is a huge upgrade from a cheap and bulky OEM keyboard. $76 at Amazon

Best TKL Keyboard for Gaming: Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Pros Cons Can pick between mechanical or optical switches Lacks a wrist rest Tough, aluminum frame Double-shot PBT keycaps Can store numerous profiles and macros

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL offers a powerful proposition with its choice of switches and is a well-rounded gaming keyboard in terms of features. Given its durability, it'll last quite a while. Additionally, the ability to create 50 unique profiles with their own macros and effects is perfect for gaming.

Starting with the switches, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL has two choices: Mechanical and optical. For mechanical switches, you can also pick between Cherry MX Speed, Red, and Silent. Mechanical switches are great for gaming, but the optical switches are also an amazing choice because of their lower latency (using light instead of physical contact).

The other benefit of the Corsair K70 RGB TKL is its durability. It has that hard plastic with very little give, but the aluminum frame over the top gives it a long-lasting build. When you move to the keys, you get double-shot PBT keycaps that have 1.5mm thickness, which altogether ensures that you have to really try if you want to wear the keys down.

Best TKL Keyboard for Gaming Corsair K70 RGB TKL With the ability to choose a variety of switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, and a neat Tournament Switch, the Corsair K70 RGB TKL situates itself as a stellar gaming keyboard. $150 at Amazon

Best Wireless TKL Keyboard: Logitech G915 Lightspeed

Pros Cons LIGHTSPEED wireless technology Limited number of programmable keys Per-key RGB lighting Bluetooth and USB receiver connections

It’s a bit pricey at over $200, but the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is the best option if you’re looking for a wireless keyboard with little to no lag. The Lightspeed technology packed into the G915 supports ultra-fast 1ms performance, allowing your keystrokes to be registered in the blink of an eye.

The keyboard also includes a bunch of other cool features, including per-key RGB lighting, a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge, low-profile linear switches, and dedicated media keys so you can quickly access your favorite content.

If you want additional control over the G915, you can use the Logitech G HUB Software to create macros, adjust your settings by game, or sync with third-party software like Discord. Some might notice fewer programmable keys than the competition, but there should be enough ways to personalize its performance to keep most folks happy.