The Northern Lights are one of the most beautiful, yet elusive spectacles in the world. It can be difficult to see them, even if you visit their prime territory, the Arctic Circle. If you really want to see the lights, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances during a trip.

6 Use the KP Index to Determine Optimal Viewing Times

The KP Index is an important tool to master for anyone hoping to see the Northern Lights. It's a scale ranging from 0 to 9 that measures geomagnetic activity, thus indicating the likelihood of the Northern Lights being visible at any given time. The higher the number of the KP index in a region, the stronger the geomagnetic activity there is. Naturally, higher geomagnetic activity means greater odds of a visible Aurora Borealis.

Generally, a value of 5 or above is considered favorable for viewing the lights, especially at lower latitudes. Before heading out to try and catch a glimpse of the lights, take a look at the KP Index in your area to see if it's even worth the trip. Any number below 5 is unlikely to result in the view you want. There are plenty of websites and apps you can use to stay up-to-date with the KP Index in your area. Don't neglect them!

The KP Index is just one way you can try to predict the likelihood of the Northern Lights appearing in a region. There are also designated Aurora tracking apps that provide a variety of real-time data you can use to your advantage. This real-time data includes cloud cover, solar activity, and aurora forecasts, all of which can help you determine the optimal time to go out and try to see the Northern Lights.

Some of these apps even offer push notifications alerting you to time when your chances of seeing the lights are highest, so you don't have to keep an eye on things manually. A tool like this is a must-have if you're serious about seeing any aurora. While it doesn't guarantee anything, it takes a lot of the guesswork out of picking the best time to take your shot. With how hard it can be to catch this natural wonder, every advantage helps.

Personally, I'd recommend a simple, free app like Aurora Notifier. This app provides information on local aurora activity, the current KP index and its 3-day forecast, cloud cover predictions, and much more. It even has an awesome visual aid tool showing the whole globe, your location on it, and whether or not you are within the right geographical boundaries to see the Northern Lights. This is the app I use to streamline the whole aurora hunting process. For an iOS option, a good choice is My Aurora Forecasts & Alerts.

4 Plan Your Trip Around a New Moon

Light pollution is a serious concern when trying to see the Northern Lights. Much like when you go stargazing, other, brighter sources of light can overpower dimmer sources in the night sky. This is usually something people envision coming solely from artificial sources, like city lights, but there are natural sources of light pollution as well, including the Moon.