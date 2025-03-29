Netflix's movies offer an escape from reality, and the best options let you escape the planet's atmosphere in the process. These space movies run the gamut from quiet introspection to unfathomable monstrosities, so if you're looking for a thrilling adventure across the stars, then I've got you covered.

5 Spaceman

Release Year 2024 Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes

Not all Adam Sandler movies are goofy slapstick. Punch Drunk Love proved that Sandler has impressive dramatic chops as well as wacky comedic sensibilities, and he's proven it time and again with releases like Uncut Gems and the Meyerowitz Stories. Well, Spaceman is another dramatic turn for Sandler, which sees him isolated in a spaceship rocketing across the solar system. Plagued with loneliness and sinking into depression, the spaceman longs for his earthbound wife, but soon discovers a spider-like creature on the ship that wants to help him.

Spaceman is a quiet, reflective film that feels almost like a dream. A little bit of Ad Astra, a little bit of Solaris. It won't be for everyone—and the reviews are quite split—but is worth checking out if you've enjoyed Sandler's other dramatic performances.