Got a PlayStation fan in your life who’s difficult to shop for? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered with this PlayStation holiday buying guide.

Before You Gift PlayStation Games, Read This

PlayStation | Tim Rattray

Not every PlayStation 5 console has a disc drive, something that's required for it to play the disc-based games that come in physical packaging. This means a boxed game will be useless to anyone whose console lacks this component. At the same time, someone who owns a disc-reading PlayStation 5 is likely to love that you bought them a physical game.

If you have access to the console they’ll be gaming on, check for a bulge with a disc reader on the right side of the console (see the above photo). If it’s there, physical games ahoy! If not, a gift card is the way to go. The $75 denomination is the sweet spot to ensure the gift recipient gets their game of choice.

If all this business about physical games is making your head spin, or you feel gift cards are too impersonal a gift, consider buying them one of these accessories instead.

30th Anniversary Accessories

Sony

I’d wager the best gift you could buy a PlayStation fan this holiday season is an accessory from the 30th anniversary collection. These are colored gray to mirror the original PlayStation, an aesthetic tantalizing to anyone who’s been around the gaming block a few times.

Furthermore, these are only around for a limited time, making them extra special. That also means they’re currently hard to come by, and they're not worth breaking the bank on. However, if you happen to come across a 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller, buy it knowing it’s a gift the recipient will assuredly geek out over.

PlayStation Portal

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / Sony

The PlayStation Portal allows PlayStation 5 owners to play their games portably on a tablet-sized screen. It’s a pricey proposition at $199.99, yet one that has proven popular, especially with fans of games that take a long time to complete. It’s also a fantastic option for people who share a TV as it allows them to continue gaming when the big screen is occupied. It's also now capable of streaming PlayStation 5 games from the cloud.

One word of caution: make sure that the person you’re gifting this to has a good home Wi-Fi setup, as this is necessary for games to look good and play well on the PlayStation Portal. If you know the person has internet issues, pass this over.

Astro Bot

Sony

Astro Bot—Sony’s answer to the Mario series—is the easiest game to recommend as it’s not only appropriate for all ages but also has something special to offer everyone. Young gamers will love jumping and gliding through Astro’s colorful worlds, while older gamers will revel in its celebration of PlayStation’s storied legacy.

This is the most sure-bet purchase on this list, especially as its profile is higher than ever after winning “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was a true landmark release for 2024. This re-imagining of one of gaming’s all-time great games is breathtaking in scope, features the best versions of its iconic characters, and has a unique combat system with boundless depth. It’s my personal game of the year and I can’t sing its praises enough.

There is a slight catch: this being the second entry in a trilogy of games, it’s not a story anyone can easily jump into. If you know that the recipient hasn’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ll want to start them there. Don’t worry too much though, as that first entry is available on PlayStation Plus (a service that many fans will be subscribed to.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus / Sega

It's rare for a new franchise to garner the unanimous praise that Metaphor: ReFantazio was greeted with. The team behind the venerated Persona franchise blurred the lines of fantasy and reality with this one-of-a-kind adventure, while iterating on their distinctive Press Turn combat system. Anyone with a love of anime or politics is going to find a lot of meaning in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and its strong performance at The Game Awards this year is likely to have piqued the interest of many.

This year also saw the release of Persona 3 Reload, a remake of a bona fide classic originally made by this same team. If the gamer in your life loves one of these but hasn’t played the other, this is a prime opportunity to introduce them to their next favorite game.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

A screenshot of Ryu, Cyclops, Chun-Li, and Rogue in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

Superhero fans need to try this one. This collection of fighting games featuring Marvel and Capcom characters includes multiple beloved great games that haven’t been legally available for many years. You won’t need any legacy with these games to enjoy them though, as accessibility features make it easy for anyone to grab a controller and flaunt their flashy powers.

Marvel fans in particular will be enthralled by creating dream teams of their favorite heroes and villains. There’s also a mini comic bundled with the physical edition. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a great alternative if the person you’re buying for is an anime fan.

Balatro

This card game—impressively made by a single person—is a trippy twist on poker that involves finding the right combination of rule-altering powers to rack up high scores. It’s a concept that's dug its hooks into even those who typically don’t play card games, and there may be no game on this list that players will get more mileage out of.

There’s no gambling involved whatsoever, making it an appropriate fit for anyone. The physical version is a steal at $29.99 and comes with a set of special cards that even existing players will be charmed by.

Silent Hill 2

Konami

This adults-only game remakes Konami's iconic horror game in a way that increases both thrills and chills, while giving it an action twist in-line with modern gaming trends. I need to stress that this one is not for children due to it morbid imagery and the heavy themes it deals in. At the same time, this is what makes it so appealing for adults.

If you know the gamer in question loves a good scare and profound storytelling, Silent Hill 2 has stood the test of time.

Stellar Blade

Sony

I was torn between choosing Stellar Blade and Black Myth: Wukong for this list as both games serve a similar audience with their tough-as-nails action gameplay. You can’t go wrong with either, but if I had to choose, I’d give the edge to Stellar Blade as it’s exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and is still receiving new content (including this Christmas-themed update).

If you’ve ever heard the giftee mention Dark Souls or Elden Ring before, then they’re guaranteed to adore either of these games, but less likely to have played Stellar Blade.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Even if you don’t play games, you’ve likely heard of Call of Duty before. This latest entry uses the Gulf War as the backdrop for a story that gives the player the sensation of playing in an action movie. A suite of multiplayer modes honed across decades of annual entries is better than ever, now with increased mobility to give players a fun (and sometimes, funny) competitive edge.

If the gamer in question has ever enjoyed a Call of Duty title before, Black Ops 6 may just end up being their favorite. Many fans of this franchise do buy these games upon their release, so if you instead want to offer them a similar experience, consider gifting the also-popular Helldivers 2 instead.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia series saw an unlikely resurgence this year with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This game rebooted a franchise suffering from an identity crisis by remixing that of its foremost entries. The mix of platforming, combat, and puzzle solving on display takes the series back to its roots and establishes a new identity for it.

Critics loved it upon release, though due to the surplus of games being published at that time, many people didn’t have a chance to check it out. It’s a shame, as fans of Metroid, Castlevania, and Hollow Knight will love it.

Unicorn Overlord

Atlus / Sega

Unicorn Overlord is my personal recommendation and one you probably won’t find on most lists. While niche in appeal, this strategy game features rich world building and tactical gameplay that’s easy for the layman to grasp but has untold depths for those wanting to master it.

It’s easy to get lost in the weeds, reveling in building synergistic units of allies who form social bonds through battling together. It’s just as easy to let the game automate this for you if you’re most interested in exploring the game’s secret-riddled map and large-scale battles to retake territory from your enemies. For my money, it’s the best strategy game of 2024 and every fan of that genre should check it out.

If nothing here appeals to you and you have very deep pockets, there's always the PlayStation 5 Pro. For even more recommendations, check out the best geeky gifts for the gamers in your life.