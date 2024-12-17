Have a PC gamer on your Christmas gift list? A new and shiny game in the form of a Steam download is always a great present!

12 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the game to play right now. An Indiana Jones immersive sim that takes you all around the globe and makes you feel like you're playing an interactive Indy movie sounds too good to be true. But facts are facts, and the latest Indiana Jones game slaps. It is one of the best games of 2024 and an ideal gift for Indy fans who enjoy PC gaming.

11 Balatro

While we're talking about the best games of 2024, I have to mention Balatro, a surprise indie hit that took the world by storm and quickly became an indie game obsession for many gamers. The premise is simple: poker but roguelite. But Balatro is so much more.

The sheer number of ways you can break the game and create insanely powerful decks is what makes people come back to it time and time again just to see the numbers rising. As a Balatro veteran, I cannot recommend this game enough!

10 God of War Ragnarök

After waiting a couple of years for the PC release, Steam gamers finally got to play God of War Ragnarök in September 2024 and the game more than delivers. While the basic premise is the same as it was in the first game, every single thing has been improved over the PlayStation release. The combat, the story, the visuals, and the size of the world are all better on PC.

Just make sure that the person you're gifting the game to has finished the first game, since it's pretty much a requirement to enjoy the sequel. The good news is that 2024 saw multiple PlayStation bangers coming to PC. If that special PC gamer in your life doesn't fancy God of War, you can give them Horizon Forbidden West or Ghost of Tsushima instead.

9 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

While Elden Ring came out in 2022, Shadow of the Erdtree (the first and only expansion for it) was released in 2024. This massive expansion is bigger than many standalone games. The main game and the expansion include about 150 hours (my Steam stats show almost 152 hours spent in-game) of top-grade Soulslike fun.

If that special someone already has Elden Ring in their Steam library but hasn't tried Shadow of the Erdtree yet, no problem. You can gift them Shadow of the Erdtree as standalone DLC, which takes more than 30 hours to complete. If they prefer fast-paced action games over the rhythmic combat found in Soulslikes, you can't go wrong with Black Myth: Wukong.

8 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one of the best Call of Duty games in years and a must-play for first-person shooter fans. The single-player campaign is unusually long for a CoD game and one of the best campaigns we've seen in years, while the multiplayer is the best since Modern Warfare in 2019.

7 Helldivers 2

If you're a PC gamer yourself and have a friend or friends who share your hobby, the best thing you can do is gift them all a copy of Helldivers 2. If you haven't played the game to death already, of course. This brilliant co-op third-person shooter is filled with stuff to do, planets to liberate, and gear to collect. The latest patch has brought a new alien threat to defend against which brought a ton of Helldivers 2 veterans out of retirement, making this a perfect moment to jump into the game.

6 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: the Lost Crown is one of the best 2D games in 2024. A brilliant Metroidvania with a massive map to explore, fast-paced combat focused on evading and parrying enemies, and phenomenal art design, The Lost Crown is a perfect gift for any PC gamer who likes 2D action titles.

5 Animal Well

While The Lost Crown is an action-focused Metroidvania, Animal Well is the complete opposite. The game doesn't have proper combat but instead puts exploration and puzzle solving to the front and center. And, to be honest, exploring the interconnected world of Animal Well is so rewarding that combat would only ruin the experience.

4 Metaphor: ReFantazio

Persona, but in an epic fantasy world, is the elevator pitch for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The brilliant minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 have knocked it out of the park yet again. If you've got a special someone who likes JRPGs, they're going to be thrilled when settle down in front of this one at Christmas. Another JRPG that should be on your Christmas gift radar is Persona 3 Reload, a remake of one of the best JRPGs ever from the same studio that brought Metaphor: ReFantazio.

3 The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire is one of the cutest and most visually pleasing games of 2024, a perfect gift for junior PC gamers. This fairytale action-adventure constantly switches between 2D and 3D worlds and is brimming with charm and impressive-looking scenery. It's on the easier side, but the recently released Streamlined Mode removes most hints and ups the difficulty, making The Plucky Squire a splendid gift for PC gamers of all ages who enjoy cartoony fairy tales.

2 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake is hands down the best survival horror game of 2024 and an immaculate gift for all horror fans. It's a near-perfect remake of the PS2-era classic that possesses that elusive "hard to put it down even though I'm scared out of my wits" quality that all survival horror games strive for but only a select few manage to attain.

If your special PC gamer is old enough to remember the blocky days of the 90s PC gaming, Tomb Raider I–III Remastered might be an even better gift since it keeps the classic visuals of the first three Tomb Raider titles, and only introduces select upgrades that make the games suitable for modern PCs and high-definition gaming monitors.

1 Thank Goodness You're Here!

Thank Goodness You're Here! is a hand-drawn slapstick comedy adventure (or slapformer, as the developers call it) chock-full of cheeky British humor. Explore the town of Barnsworth and meet the increasingly bizarre locals who refuse to stop spouting hilarious one-liners. It's the perfect holiday game thanks to its light-hearted approach and laugh-out-loud moments.

