We saw some high-profile game and console releases in 2024, but our top-read articles focused mostly on emulation, older games, and retro consoles. Here are the articles you read most in the past year.

10 How to Fix Stick Drift on Your PS5 Controller

Stick drift isn’t always predictable. It can appear and disappear from one moment to the next, but it invariably leads to the feeling that you can’t trust your controller. With potentiometer-based controllers, it’s usually a matter of when not if stick drift will occur.

Stick drift occurs when analog sticks register input even when you’re not touching them. Worn-out parts and dirt are to blame for a compromised experience that greatly reduces accuracy. As the PlayStation 5 ages, plenty of DualSense owners are encountering this issue, which explains why this guide proved so popular in 2024.

By Tim Brookes - Published May 17, 2024

9 Dolphin Emulator Gets Its First New Version Number in 8 Years

Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

The new rolling release structure effectively turns Dolphin's "beta builds" into full, proper releases. While this may sound a bit unorthodox, users were supposed to follow Dolphin 5.0's beta update track, as "stable" versions of the emulator were always comically outdated.

Dolphin is a Wii and GameCube emulator that runs almost 70% of compatible games perfectly and lets you do neat things like play games at upscaled resolutions or play online with other Dolphin users. In July, Andrew Heinzmann highlighted how developers had revamped the emulator’s release schedule and given the logo a bit of a polish.

By Andrew Heinzmann - Published Jul 3, 2024

Right now, on eBay, you can get a used Wii for anywhere between $25 and $50, although a full console will run you around $75 with controllers and maybe a few pack-in games. Considering the current price of a new Switch is $300 without a bundle, this is around a quarter of the cost.

The Nintendo Wii is one of the most successful consoles of all time, and for good reason. As nostalgia for the console grows, Jason Dookeran went hunting for one for Christmas. The console is easy to mod, has great motion controls, features a stellar lineup of games, and can be found for as little as $25 if you know where to look.

By Jason Dookeran - Published Dec 7, 2024

Capcom

By using dynamic difficulty, games are able to adapt to a player's skill level, creating experiences that are accessible to casual gamers and challenging for a hardcore audience. Whereas many games are criticized for being either too easy or too unforgiving, dynamic difficulty provides a way for everyone to enjoy the same title.

Dynamic difficulty in video games is nothing new, as Maximilian Padilla-Rodriguez explains, but it remains sorely underutilized. Some of the best games of all time have used reactive difficulty systems to make games feel challenging but fair.

By Maximilian Padilla-Rodriguez - Published Oct 13, 2024

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek





I have been on many rides where they try and make you feel like you're a part of the experience. I've used other VR headsets (albeit not extensively) in the past. I've had so many other experiences that have tried to replace reality with something else, and nothing has been as close to doing that as the VIVE Focus Vision. It was almost scary.

Patrick Campanale could hardly contain their joy when reviewing the HTC VIVE Focus Vision. According to Patrick, the headset is comfortable for long sessions, works great even if you wear glasses, boasts excellent quality displays, and doesn’t rely on external sensors. Best of all, you can use the headset standalone or with your PC.

By Patrick Campanale - Published Nov 24, 2024

5 10 PS4 Games You Should Play Again on PS5

The Last of Us has become one of the most recognizable franchises in gaming, with a successful TV adaptation to boot. When Part II arrived on PS4, it quickly earned its title as one of the best story-driven action games of all time. With the PS5 remaster, the game is just as good as you remember except with 4K support and higher, more stable frame rates.

I’m so grateful that modern console manufacturers have fully embraced the concept of backward compatibility. But did you know that your PlayStation 5 console is not only capable of playing PS4 games, but it can also do so at higher resolutions and frame rates? That’s why games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and Metro: Exodus are worth playing again on Sony’s latest hardware.

By Tim Brookes - Published Aug 23, 2024

Microsoft

Your download history will provide a complete list of every game or demo you have purchased that works on an Xbox 360. At the top of this list will be your most recent purchases, which is where you'll find the digital games you have bought from the other Xbox storefronts. Select the title you wish to download onto the console, then select "Download Again."

2024 was a sad year for the Xbox 360, as Microsoft shuttered the console’s storefront which resulted in a number of games and add-ons disappearing for good. Despite the closure, Maximilian Padilla-Rodriguez noticed that you can still buy games for the platform using a modern Xbox or web browser and the Xbox 360’s “Download History” function.

By Maximilian Padilla-Rodriguez - Published Aug 3, 2024

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | HobbitArt / Shutterstock

There's been a murder, and it's your job to investigate it. The problem is, you're so hungover you barely remember your own name. That's how Disco Elysium begins, and it's a great representation of the dark, sharply-written, and often surprisingly funny gameplay.

Steam is known for its epic sales, and the summer of 2024 was no different. Dan Helyer threw together a list of 15 bargains with highlights like Portal 2 for 99c, The Witcher 3 for $3.99, and Disco Elysium for $3.99. Though outdated now, these titles are frequently discounted during Steam’s quarterly sales events so add them to your wishlist and save some money when the time comes (the winter sale is on right now, as I type this).

By Dan Helyer - Published Jul 5, 2024

2 10 Games to Play Now While You Wait for GTA VI

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Rockstar Games

The GTA franchise isn't just iconic, it's the gold standard. It's the open-world video game that everybody knows and loves, thanks to its realistic cities and polished gameplay. While GTA VI is right around the corner, I wanted to highlight a few similar games to help you warm up for the big release.

As we move into 2025, GTA VI is due for release in just a matter of months. Fortunately, there are plenty of other games you can play to scratch the open-world itch while you wait. Ismar Hrnjicevic has produced a list of 10 of the best, from the obvious Red Dead Redemption 2 to older classics like Sleeping Dogs.

By Ismar Hrnjicevic - Published Oct 15, 2024

1 Dolphin Is Now an Even Better Wii and GameCube Emulator

Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

By fine-tuning the synchronization between the emulated CPU and GPU, the developers have managed to reduce the occurrence of "unknown opcode" errors that plagued a number of games. This translates to smoother gameplay.

After a dismal year for emulation that saw two prominent Nintendo Switch emulators shut down, GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin added a silver lining with the release of version 2412 in December. Arol Wright reported on this major release that made some big improvements to the emulator’s sound engine, CPU and GPU sync, Linux support, and many more tweaks under the hood.

By Arol Wright - Published Dec 2, 2024

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for gaming, with the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement expected before March 31 (followed by a release sometime later in the year), the launch of GTA VI, and NVIDIA’s new 5000 series graphics cards on the horizon.

