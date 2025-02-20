Netflix is overflowing with originally produced TV shows that you can't watch anywhere else. Not everything with an exclusive "N" on the artwork will be worth your time, but Netflix has no shortage of binge-worthy titles everybody should watch.

If you're looking for new TV shows to add to your watchlist—or trying to decide if Netflix is worth signing up for—here are all the very best Netflix original shows, ranked according to their IMDb scores. They cover the gamut from historical drama, to time-bending sci-fi, to irreverent animation. So let's hit play already and dive on in.

This list comprises the top-rated Netflix exclusive TV shows with at least 100k ratings on IMDb.

10 Ozark

Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark is a gritty crime drama that tells of a family relocating to the eponymous Lake of the Ozarks in order to escape a money laundering scheme gone wrong. Before long, the Mexican drug cartel they were working with catches up with them and they become even more embroiled in the criminal operation.

MDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Year: 2017–2022

2017–2022 Seasons: 4 (Ended)

4 (Ended) Episodes: 44

9 The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit follows the life story of a fictional chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. As a young girl growing up in an orphanage in the 1950s, Beth was tormented by her past and struggled with addiction. The custodian of the orphanage taught her to play chess, and soon discovered she had a great talent for it. The show sees Beth develop to become a world-famous chess player, taking on the male-dominated field while struggling to balance her inner demons.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Year: 2020

2020 Seasons: 1 (Limited Series)

1 (Limited Series) Episodes: 7

8 The Crown

The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947; following the various challenges, political scandals, and family dramas throughout her reign; and ending with the marriage of her son, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), in 2005. The principal cast swaps out every two seasons, as we examine a different era of Elizabeth's life.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Year: 2016–2023

2016–2023 Seasons: 6 (Ended)

6 (Ended) Episodes: 60

7 Mindhunter

With David Fincher as the showrunner, Mindhunter is an expertly made—if short-lived—psychological drama following two FBI agents in the 1970s as they develop innovative criminal profiling techniques to help capture serial killers. The show is a dark exploration of the minds, motives, and madness of real-life murderers. Sadly, it was originally planned for 5 seasons, but placed on indefinite hold in 2019 with no movement since then. The existing two seasons are still well worth a watch, though.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Year: 2017–2019

2017–2019 Seasons: 2 (On Hold)

2 (On Hold) Episodes: 19

6 House of Cards

House of Cards was Netflix's first foray into original TV shows, and it was so successful that the streamer hasn't stopped producing original content since. This political thriller follows the Machiavellian politician, Frank Underwood, as he grasps for ever more power in the American government. Kevin Spacey gives a career-defining performance, but is absent from the final season on account of misconduct allegations made against him at the time.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Year: 2013–2018

2013–2018 Seasons: 6 (Ended)

6 (Ended) Episodes: 73

5 Dark

The only foreign language entry on this list, Dark is a German science-fiction series that encompasses multiple timelines, missing children, creepy caves, and complex characters populating a small rural town. Not for the faint of heart—or for anyone looking to switch their brain off—this creepy show wraps up in just three short seasons.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Release Year: 2017–2020

2017–2020 Seasons: 3 (Ended)

3 (Ended) Episodes: 26

4 Narcos

Narcos splits its time between the infamous Columbian drug lord Pablo Escabar—chronicling his rise to power from the 70s onwards—and the DEA agents determined to bring him to justice. It's an intense, fictionalized drama that draws on real historical events to ground itself. If you want more than these three seasons, be sure to check out Narcos: Mexico as well.

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Year: 2015–2017

2015–2017 Seasons: 3 (Ended)

3 (Ended) Episodes: 30

3 When They See Us

When They See Us is a four-episode limited series that retells the factual events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case, which saw five Black and Latino men wrongly convicted for the assault of a white woman jogging in Central Park. The series was highly acclaimed on its release, receiving 11 Emmy nominations, with 1 win, and being awarded the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Limited Series.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Year: 2010

2010 Seasons: 1 (Limited Series)

1 (Limited Series) Episodes: 4

2 BoJack Horseman

There's no shortage of adult animated comedies these days, but BoJack Horseman stands apart thanks to the depth of its characters, the darkness of its tragedy, and the irreverent stupidity of its humor. In a world of anthropomorphic animals—which lends itself to no shortage of wordplay and background hilarity—BoJack Horseman is a washed up actor, desperate to relive the 90s heydays of his sitcom stardom.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Release Year: 2014–2020

2014–2020 Seasons: 6 (Ended)

6 (Ended) Episodes: 77

1 Arcane

Arcane is a beautifully styled animation set in the world of the battle arena game, League of Legends. You don't need to have played the enormously popular MOBA game to enjoy this Netflix show, though. It tells the story of two orphaned sisters, caught up in an intense conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and its seedy underbelly, Zaun, where they call home. The first season took six years to make, which explains the three-year gap before the second and final season could follow it up.

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Release Year: 2021–2024

2021–2024 Seasons: 2 (Ended)

2 (Ended) Episodes: 18

This may be the cream of the crop, but there are plenty of Netflix original TV shows we haven't mentioned that are still worth checking out. Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and countless other shows have dedicated fan bases posting rave reviews, even though their aggregate scores didn't quite make the cut for this list.