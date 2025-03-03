Whether you're trying to decide if Netflix is worth paying for or looking to make the most of your existing subscription, you should start by checking out the top-rated Netflix original movies on the platform.

Not only are these some of the best movies available on Netflix—and to have released in recent years—but you can't watch them anywhere else. So make sure you add them to your watchlist and enjoy them before you ditch Netflix for any other service.

This list comprises the top-rated Netflix exclusive movies with at least 100k ratings on IMDb.

5 Society of the Snow

A harrowing true story of survival

IMDb Rating 7.8/10 Release Year 2023 Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes

Society of the Snow depicts the true story of a 1972 Uruguayan rugby team's plane crash in the Andes mountain range in South America. Completely isolated and under constant threat from the elements, the young men were forced to make a series of impossible choices in search of food and rescue.

Thanks to impressive effects and direction from J A Bayona—of Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom—alongside grounded performances from a cast of largely unknown Uruguayan and Argentinian actors, I found this film to be intensely gripping and difficult to forget.

4 All Quiet on the Western Front

One of the greatest anti-war films of recent years

IMDb Rating 7.8/10 Release Year 2022 Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes

All Quiet on the Western Front follows a young German soldier, who enlisted to fight alongside his friends in the first World War. However, his heroic daydreams soon shatter against the terrifying, bleak, and traumatic reality of this devastating conflict.

This marks the third adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's novel, and it released to enormous critical acclaim, receiving nominations for nine Academy Awards and taking home four of them.

3 The Irishman

Scorsese's epic gangster tale

IMDb Rating 7.8/10 Release Year 2019 Runtime 3 hours 29 minutes

Unfolding over three-and-a-half hours, The Irishman tells the real life story of Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran who transitioned from life as a truck driver to a trusted mob hitman and enforcer for the infamous labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. The tale spans multiple decades, from the 50s onwards, making heavy use of visual effects to age and de-age the actors accordingly—with varying degrees of success.

After initial difficulties, Martin Scorsese was finally able to bring this epic together with an all-star cast featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and many more talented actors.

2 Marriage Story

An honest portrayal of divorce

IMDb Rating 7.9/10 Release Year 2019 Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star in Marriage Story, an emotional and character-driven drama about the end of a marriage. The escalating divorce proceedings are further complicated by their demanding careers—he's a theater director and she's an actress—and, more importantly, the contested custody of their eight-year-old son.

Writer-director Noah Baumbach created a heartfelt and truthful exploration of relationships in Marriage Story, which shows how the good and the bad can become so enmeshed it's just as difficult to part ways as it is to stay together.

1 Klaus

A charming Christmas origin story

IMDb Rating 8.2/10 Release Year 2019 Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes

This stunning animation gives a wonderful origin story to Santa Claus—the eponymous Klaus—by portraying him as a widowed, toy-making recluse on a jagged and violent island in Norway. It's when a selfish young postman seeks to use Klaus for his personal gains that they discover the magic of gift-giving together.

Klaus has quickly become one of my favorite Christmas movies thanks to its gorgeous animation—combining 3D models with traditional animation for its unique effect—dark humor, and heartwarming story. I highly recommend it!

If you've got a Netflix subscription, you really should check out the films we've listed above. They might not all be to your fancy, but with a range from epic war dramas to family animations, you're bound to find something you get on with.

They're not only some of the best original films on the service—that you won't find streaming elsewhere—but they're some of the best films released in recent years. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and enjoy!