If you're a big anime fan but haven't explored a lot of anime films beyond Studio Ghibli's string of movies, there are many anime movies spanning different genres that you might be missing out on.

While you can use dedicated anime streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll to discover new movies, this list of movies is easy to find with your Netflix subscription. Here are eight Netflix Original anime movies that you don't want to miss out on.

1 A Whisker Away

Release Year 2020 Genre Fantasy/Romance Run time 1 hour 45 minutes MyAnimeList Score 7.35

This magical romance movie is a must-watch if you love great animation, romance, and cats. A Whisker Away follows the story of Miyo Sasaki, a high school girl with a rocky relationship with her stepmother, who has a crush on her classmate, Kento Hinode. When she receives a magical Noh (performing arts) mask from a mask seller, she gets the ability to turn into a white cat. In this animal form, she spends a lot of time with Kento after getting his attention. Their love story, Miyo's journey with this new magical ability, and coming to terms with her feelings make up the story of this feel-good movie.

2 Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Release Year 2021 Genre Romance/Drama Run time 1 hour 27 minutes MyAnimeList Score 7.39

For fans of the slice-of-life genre, this Netflix Original movie is an essential watchlist addition. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a rom-com drama set in a rural part of Japan, following the love story between two people who cannot properly communicate with others. An unlikely summer romance stews between Yui Sakura (Cherry), a shy boy who only communicates through his haikus, and Yuki (Smile), a masked online influencer who hides her braces and buckteeth, when they meet at their town's shopping mall and accidentally swap phones. This movie's vivid and eclectic color palette, popping animation, and fun story make it a chill watch for anime fans looking to watch more slice-of-life movies.

3 Maboroshi

Release Year 2023 Genre Sci-Fi Romance Run time 1 hour 51 minutes MyAnimeList Score 7.23

Mappa's 2023 science fantasy and romance movie, Maboroshi, is a gripping and stunning story about Mifuse, a rural steel mill town in Japan, where a factory explosion has its townspeople dealing with a confusing reality. The protagonist, Masamune Kikuri, is a student who stumbles upon a feral girl (Itsumi), who lives in the steel mill blast furnace, isolated from society and cared for by his classmate, Mutsumi. He grapples with Mifuse's illusory nature and Itsumi's true identity amid the town's constant fissures in the sky, reminding the town of the explosion that changed their reality. Maboroshi is an emotional, exciting watch if you love a mind-bending plot with a splash of great animation and strong characters.