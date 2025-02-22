While OneNote is great for use on a tablet, its desktop app is just as handy. In this article, I'll run through the essential keyboard shortcuts for OneNote on a Windows desktop computer.

Mac keyboard shortcuts in OneNote often follow the same principle as the Windows keyboard shortcuts, though the Alt key on a Windows keyboard is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.

The OneNote Interface

Here's a screenshot of the OneNote interface and where you can find different areas of the program. These areas are referred to throughout the article, so use this graphic as a guide if you run into any unfamiliar terms.

Notebooks Sections Section Groups Pages Subpages Active page Notes Styles

Since new notes can be added anywhere on a page, the only way to do so is by single-clicking the relevant area using your mouse. However, once you've done this, you don't need to touch your mouse again! Always use the main area of your keyboard for keyboard shortcuts, and avoid using the number pad.

OneNote Shortcuts to Use When Typing Notes

These shortcuts are the nuts and bolts for creating and editing notes in OneNote.

Action Shortcut Select the text in a note Shift+Left or Right Arrows Select the current line in a note Ctrl+A Select the current note Ctrl+A twice Select everything on the active page Ctrl+A three times Cut the selected text Ctrl+X Copy the selected text Ctrl+C Paste Ctrl+V Undo the previous action or actions Ctrl+Z Redo the previous action or actions you undid Ctrl+Y Insert the current date Alt+Shift+D Insert the current time Alt+Shift+T Insert the current date and time Alt+Shift+F

Formatting a Note's Text in OneNote

After using the above shortcuts to select text in a note, use these keyboard shortcuts to apply formatting. If you use any of these shortcuts without selecting text in a note, the formatting will be applied to anything you add to the note after that point.

Action Shortcut Make the selected text bold Ctrl+B Make the selected text italic Ctrl+i Underline the selected text Ctrl+U Add strikethrough to the selected text Ctrl+- Increase the selected text's font size Ctrl+Shift+. Decrease the selected text's font size Ctrl+Shift+, Highlight the current line of text in yellow (or remove the yellow highlight) Ctrl+4 Highlight the current line of text in green (or remove the green highlight) Ctrl+5 Start or end a bulleted list Ctrl+. Start or end a numbered list Ctrl+? Left-align the current paragraph Ctrl+L Right-align the current paragraph Ctrl+R Copy the selected text's formatting Ctrl+Shift+C Paste text formatting Ctrl+Shift+V Apply heading styles 1 to 6 Ctrl+Alt+[number]

Working With OneNote Tables

Using tables in OneNote is straightforward. Here's how to add and amend a table in a OneNote note.

Action Shortcut Turn the active note into a table Place your cursor where you want the column break to be, and press Tab Create a table Alt > N > T > Arrows > Enter Insert a new row below the current row Ctrl+Enter Insert a new column to the right of the current column Ctrl+Alt+R Select cells in a table Shift+Arrows Select text in a cell Ctrl+A Select a whole cell Ctrl+A twice Select the whole row of cells Ctrl+A three times Select the whole table Ctrl+A four times Delete a table row Ctrl+A three times > Delete Delete a whole table Ctrl+A four times > Delete Exit a table to add text below Navigate to the bottom row and press the Down Arrow key

OneNote lets you attach a visual tag to text within your notes to categorize information and make it stand out. To apply a tag, make sure your cursor is in the relevant text, and use the following keyboard shortcuts.

Action Shortcut Apply, check, uncheck, or clear the "To Do" tag and checkbox to the current line of text Ctrl+1 Apply or clear the "Important" tag to the current line of text Ctrl+2 Apply or clear the "Question" tag to the current line of text Ctrl+3 Apply or clear the "Highlight" tag to the current line of text Ctrl+6 Apply or clear the "Contact" tag to the current line of text Ctrl+7 Apply or clear the "Address" tag to the current line of text Ctrl+8 Apply or clear the "Phone Number" tag to the current line of text Ctrl+9 Remove tags from the current line of text Ctrl+0

Organizing and Navigating OneNote Pages, Subpages, and Sections

As I mentioned above, the only way to add a new note is by single-clicking the relevant place, but that's the only time you'll need to use your mouse when organizing and navigating your OneNote file. See the screenshot in the first section of this article to remind yourself of the OneNote interface and, thus, some of the terms used in the table below.

Action Shortcut Create a new page Ctrl+N Create a new page or subpage after the active page or subpage Ctrl+Alt+N Create a new subpage Ctrl+Shift+Alt+N Promote a subpage to a page Ctrl+Alt+{ Demote a page to a subpage Ctrl+Alt+} Create a new section Ctrl+T Jump to the next or previous note on a page Alt+Down or Alt+Up Jump to the previous page in a section Ctrl+Page Up Jump to the next page in a section Ctrl+Page Down Jump to the first page in the current section Alt+Home Jump to the last page in the current section Alt+End Jump to the last page you viewed Alt+Left Jump to the active page's title Ctrl+Shift+T Jump between OneNote's interface areas and menus F6 Open a small OneNote window to create a side note Ctrl+Shift+M

Other Useful OneNote Keyboard Shortcuts

Here are some other keyboard shortcuts I use all the time.

Action Shortcut Add a hyperlink Ctrl+K Open a selected hyperlink Ctrl+Enter Launch the search bar Ctrl+E Share the active page via Outlook email Ctrl+Shift+E Show or hide the ruler lines Ctrl+Shift+R Open or close full-screen mode F11 Open Editor to review the notes for spelling and grammar F7

Learning the keyboard shortcuts is just one way to maximize your OneNote productivity. You can also set reminders for important tasks, use OCR to extract text from images, record and transcribe voice recordings, and invite collaborators to contribute to a notebook.