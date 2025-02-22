Quick Links

While OneNote is great for use on a tablet, its desktop app is just as handy. In this article, I'll run through the essential keyboard shortcuts for OneNote on a Windows desktop computer.

Mac keyboard shortcuts in OneNote often follow the same principle as the Windows keyboard shortcuts, though the Alt key on a Windows keyboard is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.

The OneNote Interface

Here's a screenshot of the OneNote interface and where you can find different areas of the program. These areas are referred to throughout the article, so use this graphic as a guide if you run into any unfamiliar terms.

  1. Notebooks
  2. Sections
  3. Section Groups
  4. Pages
  5. Subpages
  6. Active page
  7. Notes
  8. Styles
The OneNote interface with eight elements highlighted and numbered.

Since new notes can be added anywhere on a page, the only way to do so is by single-clicking the relevant area using your mouse. However, once you've done this, you don't need to touch your mouse again! Always use the main area of your keyboard for keyboard shortcuts, and avoid using the number pad.

OneNote Shortcuts to Use When Typing Notes

These shortcuts are the nuts and bolts for creating and editing notes in OneNote.

Action

Shortcut

Select the text in a note

Shift+Left or Right Arrows

Select the current line in a note

Ctrl+A

Select the current note

Ctrl+A twice

Select everything on the active page

Ctrl+A three times

Cut the selected text

Ctrl+X

Copy the selected text

Ctrl+C

Paste

Ctrl+V

Undo the previous action or actions

Ctrl+Z

Redo the previous action or actions you undid

Ctrl+Y

Insert the current date

Alt+Shift+D

Insert the current time

Alt+Shift+T

Insert the current date and time

Alt+Shift+F

Formatting a Note's Text in OneNote

After using the above shortcuts to select text in a note, use these keyboard shortcuts to apply formatting. If you use any of these shortcuts without selecting text in a note, the formatting will be applied to anything you add to the note after that point.

Action

Shortcut

Make the selected text bold

Ctrl+B

Make the selected text italic

Ctrl+i

Underline the selected text

Ctrl+U

Add strikethrough to the selected text

Ctrl+-

Increase the selected text's font size

Ctrl+Shift+.

Decrease the selected text's font size

Ctrl+Shift+,

Highlight the current line of text in yellow (or remove the yellow highlight)

Ctrl+4

Highlight the current line of text in green (or remove the green highlight)

Ctrl+5

Start or end a bulleted list

Ctrl+.

Start or end a numbered list

Ctrl+?

Left-align the current paragraph

Ctrl+L

Right-align the current paragraph

Ctrl+R

Copy the selected text's formatting

Ctrl+Shift+C

Paste text formatting

Ctrl+Shift+V

Apply heading styles 1 to 6

Ctrl+Alt+[number]

Working With OneNote Tables

Using tables in OneNote is straightforward. Here's how to add and amend a table in a OneNote note.

Action

Shortcut

Turn the active note into a table

Place your cursor where you want the column break to be, and press Tab

Create a table

Alt > N > T > Arrows > Enter

Insert a new row below the current row

Ctrl+Enter

Insert a new column to the right of the current column

Ctrl+Alt+R

Select cells in a table

Shift+Arrows

Select text in a cell

Ctrl+A

Select a whole cell

Ctrl+A twice

Select the whole row of cells

Ctrl+A three times

Select the whole table

Ctrl+A four times

Delete a table row

Ctrl+A three times > Delete

Delete a whole table

Ctrl+A four times > Delete

Exit a table to add text below

Navigate to the bottom row and press the Down Arrow key

Applying and Removing OneNote Tags

OneNote lets you attach a visual tag to text within your notes to categorize information and make it stand out. To apply a tag, make sure your cursor is in the relevant text, and use the following keyboard shortcuts.

Action

Shortcut

Apply, check, uncheck, or clear the "To Do" tag and checkbox to the current line of text

Ctrl+1

Apply or clear the "Important" tag to the current line of text

Ctrl+2

Apply or clear the "Question" tag to the current line of text

Ctrl+3

Apply or clear the "Highlight" tag to the current line of text

Ctrl+6

Apply or clear the "Contact" tag to the current line of text

Ctrl+7

Apply or clear the "Address" tag to the current line of text

Ctrl+8

Apply or clear the "Phone Number" tag to the current line of text

Ctrl+9

Remove tags from the current line of text

Ctrl+0

Organizing and Navigating OneNote Pages, Subpages, and Sections

As I mentioned above, the only way to add a new note is by single-clicking the relevant place, but that's the only time you'll need to use your mouse when organizing and navigating your OneNote file. See the screenshot in the first section of this article to remind yourself of the OneNote interface and, thus, some of the terms used in the table below.

Action

Shortcut

Create a new page

Ctrl+N

Create a new page or subpage after the active page or subpage

Ctrl+Alt+N

Create a new subpage

Ctrl+Shift+Alt+N

Promote a subpage to a page

Ctrl+Alt+{

Demote a page to a subpage

Ctrl+Alt+}

Create a new section

Ctrl+T

Jump to the next or previous note on a page

Alt+Down or Alt+Up

Jump to the previous page in a section

Ctrl+Page Up

Jump to the next page in a section

Ctrl+Page Down

Jump to the first page in the current section

Alt+Home

Jump to the last page in the current section

Alt+End

Jump to the last page you viewed

Alt+Left

Jump to the active page's title

Ctrl+Shift+T

Jump between OneNote's interface areas and menus

F6

Open a small OneNote window to create a side note

Ctrl+Shift+M

Other Useful OneNote Keyboard Shortcuts

Here are some other keyboard shortcuts I use all the time.

Action

Shortcut

Add a hyperlink

Ctrl+K

Open a selected hyperlink

Ctrl+Enter

Launch the search bar

Ctrl+E

Share the active page via Outlook email

Ctrl+Shift+E

Show or hide the ruler lines

Ctrl+Shift+R

Open or close full-screen mode

F11

Open Editor to review the notes for spelling and grammar

F7

Learning the keyboard shortcuts is just one way to maximize your OneNote productivity. You can also set reminders for important tasks, use OCR to extract text from images, record and transcribe voice recordings, and invite collaborators to contribute to a notebook.