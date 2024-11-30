Photo editing on your iPhone can seem like a daunting task, especially if you are used to editing your pictures from desktop apps. But it is not difficult to do if you have the right tools for the job. Here are the best photo editing apps for iPhone.

1 Photos

You don't need a third-party app to start editing your photos. Your iPhone's Photos app has an impressive feature set that lets you do more than just the basic touch-ups. Apart from adjusting settings like contrast, brightness, and sharpness, you can do a lot when you are in editing mode. From filters to editing RAW photos from the comfort of your phone, the editing options are impressive.

The fine-grained control for editing on this app lets you be ultra-specific about your editing needs. You can control the intensity of Auto Enhance, which is a feature that intelligently adjusts exposure, contrast, and other settings. Photo editing tools also extend to videos, and you can use Rotate, Crop, and Auto Enhance to make them look better.

Adjusting focus points and depth of field are some advanced features that you can take advantage of when editing images shot in Portrait mode and videos shot in Cinematic mode. You'll find the "Edit" button beneath a photo or video when viewing your media in the app.

2 Pixelmator

Pixelmator is a powerful, layer-based photo editor designed for your iPhone (and iPad) that lets you do more than touch up and enhance your pictures. This is a tool that can also be used to sketch and paint on your iPhone and iPad. It fits right at home if you are in the Apple ecosystem, with features like iCloud Drive support and Split View on iPad to multitask.

The layer-based functions in Pixelmator let you add shadows via layers, blend layers in an image, crop and arrange images perfectly, and much more. You can also remove the background from images, add elements like shapes and text, and paint on images right from your iPhone.

Tools like Clone, Repair, and Distort add to the basic editing tools available. Pixelmator costs a one-time fee of $9.99 to install.