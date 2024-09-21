There are plenty of iPhone 16 Pro Max cases to choose from, but not all of them are up to the difficult task of protecting your expensive smartphone. Here’s a look at seven of our favorites.

What to look for in an iPhone 16 Pro Max Case

Finding a good iPhone 16 Pro Max case doesn’t have to be difficult. While there are hundreds of products vying for your attention, but the best way to find a reliable smartphone case is to stick with trusted brands that have been churning out reliable (and protective) cases for years. It’s hard to go wrong with brands like OtterBox, Spigen, dbrand, and Incase—and even Apple has plenty of great options to choose from.

Beyond just picking a reliable brand, you’ll want to ensure the case is actually rated to protect your iPhone 16 Pro Max. This usually comes in the form of a military drop standard rating. These claims can differ slightly from one manufacturer to the next, but you’ll find that just about anything with this sort of rating is protective enough to be worthy of your smartphone. Many even surpass this requirement, claiming drop protection five times or seven times more reliable than military standards.

Of course, a case also needs to look good and be easy to hold. After all, you need to use your phone daily, so simply slapping on the thickest case you can find isn’t always the wisest option. Because of this, we also looked for products that offer sleek designs, textured grips for improved usability, and an overall appearance that’s easy on the eye.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at the best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases. These run the gamut from affordable and slim to rugged and expensive, meaning it should be easy to find something that fits your lifestyle.

Best iPhone 16 Pro Max Case Overall: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe

Apple

Pros Cons Designed by Apple Not very rugged Supports MagSafe Variety of colors Works with Camera Control

Sleek, stylish, and with enough protection to save your phone from drops and scratches, the official Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe is hard to beat. Like its predecessors, this case has undergone thousands of hours of testing to ensure it fits every contour of your new phone and works flawlessly with MagSafe.

You’ll also like that eight different colors are up for grabs, making it easy to find something that fits your personality. This isn’t the most protective case on the market, so if you plan to take your iPhone 16 Pro Max on dangerous adventures, consider opting for something different. But for everyday use, this is the one to get.

Best Overall Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe is the best choice for most shoppers, offering a nice combination of style and durability. It's also available in a wide range of colors. $49 at Apple

Best Budget iPhone 16 Pro Max Case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Spigen

Pros Cons Affordable Doesn't look as premium as competitors Anti-yellowing technology Raised edges for added protection

At just $20, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case is packed with value. Not only is it equipped with raised edges to better protect your cameras and screen, but it’s built with anti-yellowing technology to prevent the case from fading over the years. You’ll also get cutouts so you can easily access all the phone’s buttons and full support for MagSafe.

Of course, there are a few tradeoffs when picking up a budget case. For one, it doesn’t look quite as premium as the competition. And if you need something ultra durable, this slim case won’t cut it. Instead, it’s best for small drops and scratches. But for a case in this price range, it’s hard to do much better.

Best Budget Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for iPhone 16 Pro Max Clocking in at just $20 and featuring anti-yellowing technology, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit is a solid choice for budget shoppers. $20 at Amazon

Promoted Pick: SUPCASE MAG XT Case

SUPCASE

Need a case that will protect your iPhone 16 Pro Max? The SUPCASE MAG XT will protect every part of your phone. You'll get a mix of TPU and polycarbonate, a camera cover, and it's even MagSafe compatable.

Promoted Pick SUPCASE Mag XT Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Mag XT is a rugged single-piece snap-on case. It includes a zinc alloy built-in camera cover with a protective doily to guard your lens. Other features include generous bezels to guard the display from damaging surfaces and precise cutouts to ensure seamless access to all ports and functions. See at SUPCASE

Best iPhone 16 Pro Max Wallet Case: Smartish iPhone 16 Pro Max Wallet Case

Smartish

Pros Cons Great price Limited capacity Several color options Grippy texture

Most wallet cases are quite bulky—but thanks to a unique design, the Smartish Wallet Case remains slim and streamlined. Instead of a bifold design, it uses a side-loading feature that lets you slot in three credit cards and cash without expanding its footprint. It’s a really cool feature, though anyone with a bundle of cards to lug around will need to look elsewhere.

The Smartish Wallet Case is pretty durable, having gone through tests that subject it to 50 drops from six feet. That means your expensive smartphone should be safe from scratches and falls. Coupled with textured sides for enhanced grip and a variety of styles, and you’ve got a well-rounded iPhone 16 Pro Max case.

Best Wallet Case Smartish iPhone 16 Pro Max Wallet Case $25 $30 Save $5 The Smartish iPhone 16 Pro Max Wallet Case uses a unique design that's slim and streamlined yet still manages to hold multiple cards plus cash. It's not ideal for folks with dozens of things to carry, but its slim profile is mighty enticing for everyone else. $25 at Amazon

Best Rugged iPhone 16 Pro Max Case: OtterBox Defender Series Pro

OtterBox

Pros Cons Support for MagSafe Bulky Rated well beyond military standard Multiple layers for added protection

OtterBox is known for crafting rugged phone cases that withstand the rigors of daily life, so it should come as no surprise that its popular Defender Series Pro is our choice for this category. Equipped with three layers for enhanced security, a textured surface for better grip, and certified for seven times military standard, your iPhone 16 Pro Max is protected no matter where you take it.

Six different colors and patterns are up for grabs, so you’ll have plenty of ways to customize its appearance and find a design that catches your eye. The biggest drawback to the case is its size, though this is a common complaint for all rugged cases. Still, at 64 grams, it’s a nice compromise between protection and usability.

Best Rugged Case OtterBox Defender Series Pro for iPhone 16 Pro Max If you're taking your iPhone 16 Pro Max on dangerous excursions (or you have a tendency to let it slip out of your hand), the Defender Series Pro deserves a closer look. It's a bit bulky, but it'll do an excellent job keeping your smartphone safe. See at OtterBox

Best Clear iPhone 16 Pro Max Case: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

Apple

Pros Cons Designed by Apple Not the most protective Supports MagSafe Anti-yellowing technology Works with Camera Control

Much like our overall favorite case, this one is produced by Apple. The iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe has everything you’d want in a clear case and then some — including a thin design, MagSafe support, and the ability to keep your device free of scratches.

Your case should stay clear over the years thanks to anti-yellowing technology, allowing you to enjoy the stylings of your phone. And just like Apple’s Silicone Case, this one has undergone thousands of tests to ensure its durability and usability. If you’ve used any of Apple’s older Clear Cases, this is essentially the same thing just remodeled for iPhone 16 Pro Max, so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting.

Best Clear Case Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe Designed by Apple, the iPhone 16 Pro Max fits the smartphone like a glove. It's also strong enough to protect your device from scratches and offers full support for MagSafe and the Camera Control. $49 at Apple

Best Thin iPhone 16 Pro Max Case: dbrand iPhone 16 Pro Max Grip Case

dbrand

Pros Cons Just 2mm thick Not very rugged Supports MagSafe Textured grip

Despite clocking in at just 2mm thick, the dbrand iPhone 16 Pro Max Grip Case offers military-grade impact resistance. That’s a remarkable feat, and it’s a big reason why it’s the winner of this category. However, it also benefits from over 30 different designs. That’s more than nearly every other case on the market, meaning you should definitely be able to find a style that fits your needs.

Other standout features include MagSafe support, clicky buttons that are responsive and fun to use, and a textured surface to ensure it doesn’t slip out of your hands. You’ll also find a cutout for the Camera Control, giving you easy access to one of the iPhone 16’s coolest new abilities.

Best Thin Case dbrand iPhone 16 Pro Max Grip Case It might be just 2mm thick, but dbrand made sure the Grip Case does an excellent job protecting your iPhone 16 Pro Max. It's also available in a wide range of styles, so you should have no problem finding something that matches your personality. $60 at dbrand

Best Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case: Incase City Case for MagSafe

Incase

Pros Cons Textured design Only two colors Survives drops up to 10 feet MagSafe support

The Incase City Case for MagSafe is a stylish option for your iPhone 16 Pro Max. Built from vegan leather, it offers a premium texture, protection from scratches, and is rated to survive drops up to 10 feet off the ground. It's also fairly priced at $50 — though your color options are limited to black and pink.

Aside from that minor drawback, there's a lot to love about the cool case. Along with MagSafe support, it features raised edges to better protect your screen and a lifetime warranty. So if you run into any issues, there's a good chance you'll be covered. Be sure to give it a look if you want a minimalist (and stylish) case.

Best Leather Case Incase City Case for MagSafe It's only available in two colors, but the Incase City Case is slim, stylish, and protects your iPhone 16 Pro Max from drops up to 10 feet. $50 at Incase

FAQ

What is the difference between the different iPhone 16 models?

There are four different versions of the iPhone—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. To learn more about their screen sizes, battery life, processors, and other hardware, be sure to check out our detailed coverage.

Can I use my iPhone 15 Pro Max case on my iPhone 16 Pro Max?

No, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will not fit inside an iPhone 15 Pro Max case, as its size is much different. This is largely due to its increased screen size, jumping from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

Can I use an iPhone 16 Plus case on my iPhone 16 Pro Max?

No, the iPhone 16 Plus case is not compatible with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This is due to the larger size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

How do I clean my iPhone case?

The cleaning method for your iPhone case will vary by model, so be sure to read the instructions included with your purchase. It’ll likely require you to remove the phone from the case, then wipe it down with a soft cloth (and possibly use a liquid cleaner or water to get the best results).