Tired of constantly unplugging and replugging your HDMI devices? HDMI switches are the perfect solution! They make it easy to toggle between multiple HDMI devices and can even add more HDMI ports to your setup. Here’s a roundup of the best HDMI switches we’ve found for 2024.

What to Look For in an HDMI Switch

There are a few things to consider when searching for an HMDA switch. First, figure out how many ports you’ll need. Take a look at the devices you already own, then add an extra port or two to prepare for future gadgets.

Next, decide if you want an HDMI switch or HDMI splitter. If you’re looking for something that puts a single HDMI signal onto multiple screens, you’ll want an HDMI splitter instead. If you need a device that can both switch between inputs and split to multiple outputs, you'll want an HDMI matrix.

When choosing a switch, also consider the types of ports available. Some switches include extras like USB-A, USB-C, or Ethernet ports, while HDMI ports themselves can vary from older HDMI 1.4 to the more advanced HDMI 2.1.

Resolution and frame rate are important with HDMI switches. All the switches we’ve highlighted support 4K @60Hz, and some, like the KINIVO HDMI Switch, go up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz. Just keep in mind that your devices set the resolution limit—buying a 4K @60Hz switch won’t upgrade a 1440p device to 4K, but it will let your 4K devices run at their best. Advanced features like HDCP, HDR, 3D, CEC, VRR, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, among others, are also worth considering if they matter to you. Some HDMI switches feature all or some of these and more.

Also, determine whether the HDMI switch needs an external power adapter and if it comes with one. Some don't require a power adapter; instead, they draw power directly from your device, provided it has sufficient power—otherwise, it won't be able to turn on.

Switching between devices can be manual, automatic, or with a remote. Automatic switching is super convenient, but it’s not available on all models, and not every switch includes a remote. So, watch out for that, too.

Best HDMI Switch Overall: UGREEN 4K @60Hz 5x1 HDMI Switch

Pros Cons Five HDMI 2.0 inputs (4K @60Hz supported) No automatic switching Backward compatible with lower resolutions and frame rates Remote control with up to 33-feet coverage Supports HDCP 2.2, HDR/3D/CEC and Dolby Atmos/DTS

If you’re juggling up to five HDMI devices, the UGREEN 4K @60Hz 5x1 HDMI Switch is one of the best HDMI switches you can find. It has five HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 output, all delivering stunning 4K @60Hz picture and audio quality. Plus, it’s compatible with lower resolutions and frame rates if you’re working with older devices.

Whether you’re giving professional presentations at work or switching between gaming consoles at home, this affordable and compact HDMI switch (measuring just 2.32 x 5 x 0.98 inches) makes managing your devices easy.

Each input has an LED indicator, so you’ll always know which device is active. Switching is simple: press the button on the switch itself or use the included remote control, which works within a range of 20–33 feet and at angles up to 55 degrees.

This UGREEN switch also supports advanced features like HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDR, 3D, CEC, VRR, Dolby Atmos, and DTS, making it perfect for a richer, more immersive experience. It includes a USB power cable (but no adapter), though it can pull power from devices like Roku, even if the product description suggests otherwise.

There's one drawback, though—the UGREEN switch doesn’t support automatic switching. If automatic switching is a must, consider alternatives like the SGEYR 5-in-1 HDMI Switch.

UGREEN 4K @60Hz 5-in-1 HDMI Switch
This 5X1 HDMI switch from UGREEN is the best option for most people because it's affordable, offers five HDMI 2.0 inputs, and supports a 4K@60Hz output.

Best Budget HDMI Switch: NEWCARE 4K @60Hz 3x1 HDMI Switch

Pros Cons Affordably priced 3-in-1 HDMI switch No remote or automatic switching Comes with gold-plated connectors and an HDMI cable Does not require a power adapter Supports HDCP 2.2, HDR/3D, and Dolby Atmos

If you’re looking for an affordable way to manage up to three HDMI devices, the NEWCARE 4K @60Hz 3x1 HDMI Switch is a great pick. It offers three HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 output, delivering crisp 4K @60Hz quality while working with lower resolutions and frame rates if needed.

This HDMI switch has a sleek, minimalist design with a single switch button and three LED lights to show which device is active. It also includes a 2.6-foot HDMI cable and gold-plated connectors for reliable performance and durability.

Setting it up is quick and easy. Just connect your devices to the switch, and you’re good to go—no external power adapter required! However, keep in mind that if only one source device is connected, the switch might not power up due to insufficient power draw.

Switching between devices is manual, so you’ll need to press the button on the unit each time. There’s no remote control included either, which could be a downside if you prefer switching from your seat.

Despite being a budget option, the NEWCARE switch supports advanced features like HDCP 2.2, HDR, 3D, and Dolby Atmos for impressive video and audio quality. At just 2.15 x 3.5 x 0.8 inches and weighing only 3.17 ounces, it’s compact and lightweight enough to take on the go.

NEWCARE 4K @60Hz 3-in-1-Out HDMI Switch

Best HDMI Switch for 4K: KINIVO 8K @60Hz 4x1 HDMI Switch

If you’re rocking a 4K setup and want the best HDMI switch to match, the KINIVO 8K @60Hz 4x1 HDMI Switch is an excellent choice. It features four HDMI 2.1 inputs and one HDMI 2.1 output, giving you support for stunning 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz—provided your devices and display are up to spec.

The switch has a sleek aluminum alloy finish that looks great and helps with heat dissipation. It measures 5.8 x 4 x 3.2 inches and has a single switch button, four LED indicators, and gold-plated HDMI connectors for durability and fast, reliable data transfer up to 48Gbps.

Setup is a breeze, and it offers multiple ways to switch inputs: manually using the button, remotely with the included remote control, or automatically. The auto-switching feature detects and switches to an active device, though you can turn this off if you prefer. Keep in mind that some devices, like Apple TV, PS5, Xbox One, and Roku, don’t fully support auto-switching.

The KINIVO switch supports various premium features, including HDCP 2.3, HDR10+, 3D, CEC, VRR, Dolby Vision, and DTS. This ensures an exceptional viewing and audio experience with smooth refresh rates and vibrant visuals.

It’s compatible with nearly any HDMI device, from projectors and HDTVs to gaming consoles, streaming devices, and Blu-ray players. Plus, it comes with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Kinivo 4K@120Hz HDMI Switch
If you want to future-proof your setup, go with this HDMI switch from Kinivo. There are four HDMI 2.1 inputs and one output supporting 4K@120Hz or 8K@60Hz.

Best HDMI Switch for Gaming: SGEYR 4K @60Hz 5x1 HDMI Switch

Pros Cons Five HDMI 2.0 inputs with 4K @60Hz support Power adapter not included Supports HDCP 2.2, HDR, and Dolby Vision Backward compatible with older resolutions/frame rates Manual, remote, and auto-switching support

For gamers, the SGEYR 4K @60Hz 5x1 HDMI Switch is an excellent pick for managing multiple gaming consoles while delivering smooth performance. It’s compatible with key gaming technologies like HDCP 2.2, HDR, and Dolby Vision, ensuring an enhanced, immersive gaming experience.

The setup is quick and straightforward. This switch features five HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 output—perfect for connecting your PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and more. Whether you prefer manual switching, using the included remote, or automatic switching, this HDMI switch has you covered.

It supports stunning 4K resolution at 60Hz but is also backward compatible with lower resolutions and frame rates. This makes it versatile enough for everything from the latest consoles to older devices with HDMI 1.3 compatibility. Plus, its 24K gold-plated connectors ensure a reliable connection and high-quality performance.

Measuring just 5.8 x 2.4 x 0.8 inches, this HDMI switch is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry—perfect for your gaming setup at home or on the go. Beyond gaming, it works seamlessly with other devices like PCs, laptops, Blu-ray players, streaming sticks, and home theater systems.

Your connected devices power the switch, so you won’t need a separate power adapter—though you’ll want to ensure your source devices provide enough juice to power it.

SGEYR 4K@60Hz HDMI Switch
This HDMI switch from SGEYR is the best option for most gamers because it's affordable, offers five HDMI 2.0 inputs, and supports a 4K@60Hz output.

Best HDMI Switch for Multiple Displays: Portta 4K @60Hz 4x2 HDMI Matrix

Pros Cons 4x2 HDMI matrix with 4K @60Hz outputs No CEC support Supports manual, remote, and auto-switching Supports HDCP 2.3, HDR10, 3D, ARC, Dolby Atmos/Vision, and more Supports downscaling and audio extraction

Looking for an HDMI switch that can send one output to two different displays? That’s where an HDMI matrix comes in, and the Portta 4K @60Hz 4x2 HDMI Matrix is one of the best options out there. It features four HDMI 2.0 inputs and two HDMI 2.0 outputs, giving you flexibility to connect multiple devices and displays.

This matrix switch is built to last, with an aluminum alloy body for better heat dissipation and 24K gold-plated HDMI connectors for reliable performance. At 6.8 x 2.6 x 0.8 inches, it’s compact and easy to integrate into your setup. You can control it manually, with the included remote, or via auto-switching. It also comes with an HDMI cable, a power adapter, and a two-year warranty for peace of mind.

The Portta HDMI Matrix supports 4K @60Hz and offers a range of advanced features, such as HDCP 2.3, HDR10, 3D, ARC, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS, and 16 EDID modes with dedicated EDID switches. It even includes an audio extractor with two Toslink outputs and two 3.5mm audio jacks, making it a great choice for home theater enthusiasts.

One standout feature is its ability to downscale one output. For example, you can have one display running at 4K @60Hz and another at 1080p @60Hz simultaneously. However, it doesn’t support mixing 4K @60Hz with 4K @30Hz. When presented with a similar scenario, most other HDMI matrices will downgrade both outputs to the lower version.

Portta 4K @60 Hz 4x2 HDMI Matrix
This PORTTA HDMI Matrix is the best of both worlds, combining switch and splitter functionalities. It's equipped with four inputs that can output to two displays at 4K@60Hz, while supporting downscaling.

Best HDMI Splitter: OREI 4K 1x4 HDMI Splitter