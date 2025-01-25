You just installed Ubuntu—awesome! But wait, before you start using it, here are some free apps that I think you need to add right now. These tools will enhance your overall Ubuntu experience, boost performance, and make your desktop way more fun. Let's dive in!

10 TLP (for Laptops)

If you're running Ubuntu on a laptop, especially an older model, TLP should be at the top of your installation list. With this tool, you can optimize your system's energy utilization without requiring daily attention.

Isn't it great when you can use your laptop longer without plugging it in? For example, when I first installed it on my aging Lenovo ThinkPad, I noticed an immediate improvement in battery life. The best part? Once configured, TLP runs silently in the background, requiring virtually no maintenance.

To install TLP, use this:

sudo apt install tlp

After installation, you can start TLP with this:

sudo tlp start

Then, verify with:

tlp-stat -s

While TLP comes with sensible defaults, you can also fine-tune settings through the configuration file. However, I'd recommend letting it work its magic with the predefined settings, unless you have custom requirements.

9 GNOME Tweaks

One of the things that makes Linux so great is the level of customization it offers. For example, on Ubuntu, you can use GNOME Tweaks to change everything from the look and feel of your desktop to how your laptop behaves when you close the lid.

Although Ubuntu's default GNOME desktop is pretty good, sometimes you want to tweak things a little (or a lot). With the GNOME Tweaks utility, you can access a plethora of customization options that let you modify themes, fonts, extensions, and more.

I particularly love using GNOME Tweaks to modify workspace behaviors and customize keyboard shortcuts. It's like having access to the control room of your desktop environment.

To install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu, run this:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks

Once installed, you can find it in your Applications menu.

8 VLC

VLC media player is known for its ability to play virtually any video or audio format you throw at it. It's lightweight, efficient, reliable, and packed with features. I’ve been using VLC for years, and it's never let me down.

You can install VLC just by executing this command:

sudo apt install vlc

VLC is good enough for a general user like me, but you can still check out other dedicated tools like Audacious, which provides advanced audio editing tools.

7 Chrome

Corbin Davenport / Google

Now, I know what some of you are thinking: Chrome on Linux? Really? While Firefox is often the default choice (and a great one) for people trying to escape big tech, having multiple browsers can be surprisingly useful. Different browsers handle web pages in slightly different ways, so having a backup can be a lifesaver for troubleshooting website compatibility issues.

To install Chrome, first visit the official Google Chrome website and get the .deb file. Then, open a terminal and navigate to the download directory with this:

sudo dpkg -i google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb

I use Chrome for my work-related tasks and Firefox for personal use, including my personal emails. I am very tuned in to the Chrome interface and also use it on all my other devices, so I lean towards Chrome. However, if you are used to another browser, you can install it alongside Firefox.

6 GIMP

If you’re into photo editing or graphic design, then GIMP is a must-have. It’s considered one of the closest alternatives to Photoshop. While its interface might initially seem different from what you're used to in Photoshop, its capabilities are impressive, especially considering it's completely free and open-source.

GIMP provides you with all the important features like layers, filters, and advanced editing tools to handle everything from simple touch-ups to complex designs.

You can install it by running this:

sudo apt install gimp

If you still don't want to spend time learning new software, you can use PhotoGIMP. It is a patch for GIMP that provides an interface similar to Photoshop. It's functional but not updated regularly, so be cautious when using it.

5 Steam

Jason Fitzpatrick / How-To Geek

Steam has revolutionized Linux gaming, offering thousands of native Linux games and compatibility tools for Windows games. What's particularly exciting is that you can find numerous free-to-play titles, making it worth installing even if you're not planning to purchase games.

Furthermore, Steam supports Proton, a compatibility layer developed by Valve, which has made it possible to run many Windows games on Linux with impressive performance. However, remember to check your system specifications and compatibility before diving into gaming.

To install Steam, run the following command:

sudo apt install steam

Once installed, you can explore and enjoy a wide array of games tailored for Linux systems.

4 TimeShift

Ever made a change to your system and regretted it instantly? TimeShift is like having a time machine for your system. It creates snapshots of your system at various points, allowing you to easily restore your system to a previous state if something goes wrong, without the need for a full backup. Unlike regular backup tools that focus on personal data, TimeShift focuses on system files and settings.

I've had TimeShift save me multiple times, especially after experimental system modifications went wrong. It's particularly valuable when trying new software or making significant system changes. However, remember to configure it properly to avoid filling up your storage with snapshots.

Use APT to install TimeShift:

sudo apt install timeshift

Now, start making those system backups!

3 Bitwarden

You need to start using a password manager if you don't already. A password manager can let you create strong, unique passwords and securely store them. Bitwarden is my personal favorite—it's open-source and available across multiple platforms. It offers a robust free tier with all the essential features.

While Bitwarden is fantastic, it's not the only option out there. If you're satisfied with your current password manager, there's no need to migrate. But if you're looking for a switch or haven't used one yet, give Bitwarden a try. Don't fall into the trap of reusing the same password everywhere—it's a risk you simply don't need to take.

To install Bitwarden, you can use the Snap package:

sudo snap install bitwarden

2 Virtualbox

If you're like me and sometimes need Windows applications but prefer Linux for your desktop, VirtualBox is a lifesaver. However, let's be clear—this is more for enthusiasts and professionals. If you're not tech-savvy, this might give you more headaches than help.

Setting up and managing virtual machines requires some technical skills and system resources. So, if you don't have a strong reason to use it, you might try using Wine, a compatibility layer, or its more user-friendly wrappers like Bottles or PlayOnLinux, which make the process simple and easy. There's a big debate about using Wine versus creating virtual machines, but I prefer virtual machines as they are stable, compatible, and reliable.

1 Flatpak

Flatpak is a universal packaging system that offers access to a wide range of apps that might not be available in Ubuntu's default repositories. While Snap is convenient and tightly integrated into Ubuntu, Flatpak provides better integration with the broader Linux ecosystem.

To use Flatpak, you first need to set it up and install it on Ubuntu. Run this command to install Flatpak:

sudo apt install flatpak

Next, add the Flathub repository by running:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Verify the repository with:

flatpak remotes

If successful, Flathub will appear in the output. Flatpak may recommend a reboot. You can do this now or after completing the setup. Also, for a graphical interface to manage Flatpak apps, install GNOME Software.

So, why wait? Start installing these tools and take your Ubuntu experience to the next level.