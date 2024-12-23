If you're looking for movies to watch this Christmas season, Disney+ is the streaming service with one of the best selections. Its lineup is packed with festive classics and nostalgic Disney films guaranteed to evoke joyful memories of Christmas past. Let's dive in!

18 'Twas the Night (2001)

'Twas the Night is a Disney Channel Original Movie starring Bryan Cranston, back when he was best known as Hal from Malcolm in the Middle (well before his Breaking Bad fame). The movie follows Cranston's character, Nick Wrigley, who runs into trouble with hackers trying to access his boss' bank account. This lighthearted Christmas comedy is worth watching for Cranston's brilliant acting alone.

17 Noelle (2019)

Anna Kendrick stars in the titular role of Noelle, the daughter of Santa Claus. She has to find her brother Nick, played by the amazing Bill Hader, who struggles with responsibility and disappears before Christmas. The movie alternates between comedic and heart-warming scenes, often blending both.

16 Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (2023)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is a movie adaptation of the 2011 bestselling children's book by Jeff Kinney, the creator of the media franchise. However, you don't have to be acquainted with the franchise to enjoy this movie.

In this animated movie, Greg Heffley dreams about getting the latest game console. As the movie progresses, a snowstorm traps Greg and his family indoors. Like with any other normal family, tensions slowly rise, leading to a series of funny events.

15 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

If you struggle to get your whole family to sit down for a movie for more that lasts more than an hour, and you also happen to be a fan of Star Wars and/or LEGO, then this special is perfect for you. Don't let the 49-minute runtime of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special fool you; this short film has all the markings of a proper Star Wars story. It's packed with humor, charm, and action.

14 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

No list of Disney+ movies would be complete without at least a couple of Mickey Mouse movies. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas is an anthology that consists of three separate stories featuring all the classic Disney characters. It's a cozy little movie filled with heartwarming Christmas tales. Originally released as a direct-to-video film, I remember watching it on TV as a kid, and I'm looking forward to revisiting it this holiday season.

13 Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas is a sequel to Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. Since it's also a collection of stories, you don't have to watch the first movie before this one. Aside from being an excellent festive film, what makes this entry special is that it's the first Mickey Mouse movie to use CGI animation rather than traditional 2D animation.

12 Jingle All the Way (1996)

If you're a huge fan of the Terminator franchise and are distraught that a Christmas special never happened, I've got you covered. Jingle All the Way is a hilarious movie that stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. He plays Howard Langston, a father who tries everything in his power to obtain a Turbo Man action figure, which is sold out everywhere. While the premise and writing are a bit cheesy, it's still a wholesome story that explores father-son relationships.

11 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

If you're in need of a modern Disney fantasy for Christmas Eve, look no further than The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. It's a modern retelling of the classic fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King that features an impressive cast, including Mackenzie Foy as Clara Stahlbaum, Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger. The story follows Clara, who travels through a magical world in search of a key to unlock a gift from her deceased mother.

10 The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a musical adaptation of the classic novella A Christmas Carol brought to life by the beloved Muppet cast. The Muppet rendition of this classic story offers a delightful blend of comedy, music, and heartfelt storytelling, making it the perfect movie to watch on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.

9 The Santa Clause (1994)

If you want to know how Santa Clauses are made, check out The Santa Clause. In this fantasy comedy movie, a dad and his son startle Santa Claus, who falls off their roof and dies (dark, I know). The dad and his son now have to put on Santa's magical suit to finish the job, essentially turning the dad into the new Santa Claus. With the top-notch writing, this is definitely a movie worth watching.

8 The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 is a direct sequel to the first movie, featuring an all-new plotline for our not-so-new Santa. In this one, Santa has to get married before Christmas Eve or risk losing the gig. While it may not be as strong as the original, it's still a decent movie. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause is also available on Disney+, but being the weakest installment in the trilogy, it might be worth skipping.

7 Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The 1994 Miracle on 34th Street is a remake of the classic 1947 movie of the same name. The story follows Kris Kringle, a man who believes he is the real Santa Claus, and also focuses on Susan, a six-year-old girl who lives with her mother and wishes to have a house, dad, and brother. It's an enchanting, heartfelt movie that'll bring a tear to your eye at least a dozen times throughout its runtime.

6 Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

If you're a huge Disney fan, you're probably already familiar with Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. It's a direct-to-video follow-up to the iconic 1991 movie Beauty and the Beast but with a festive twist. It's an excellent movie, so don't miss it.

5 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

While many Christmas movies are adaptations of pre-existing stories or feature established characters, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is in its own league. This movie has created its own world and lore, a unique blend of gothic Halloween and festive Christmas. In the story, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, devises a plan to take over Santa's Christmas Town. If you've never seen this movie, give it a go, and if you've already seen it, watch it again.

4 Home Alone (1990)

I told you, Disney+ has the best selection of Christmas movies. Home Alone is a movie that needs no introduction, as it's one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time. In case you somehow haven't seen it, the story follows Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin), an eight-year-old who's left home alone and must fend for himself when burglars try to rob his house on Christmas Eve.

3 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Many consider Home Alone 2: Lost in New York even better than the original, or at the very least, on par with it. In this one, Kevin isn't actually home alone—at least not initially. His family heads to Florida, but Kevin accidentally boards the wrong plane and, wearing headphones, doesn't realize he's flying to New York.

2 Die Hard (1988)

When I saw Die Hard was available on Disney+, I knew I had to include it. Some argue that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, but rather, it merely takes place on Christmas. After rewatching it a couple of nights ago, I'm inclined to say that it is.

To further support my case, IMDb lists it as a Christmas movie as well. Since it's an action-packed movie that might not be for everyone on Christmas, consider watching it on your own or checking with your family before you put it on.

1 A Christmas Carol (2009)

Charles Dickens's famous novella A Christmas Carol has seen numerous movie adaptations, but my personal favorite is the 2009 rendition. I had to put it in the #1 spot, but I wouldn't blame you if you preferred The Muppets version.

This animated movie stars Jim Carrey as the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge. The visuals, music, and just overall cinematography are top-notch, making it a must-watch for this Christmas—especially if you haven't seen it before.

Disney+ offers a fantastic collection of Christmas movies that cater to all tastes. It's one of the better streaming services to be subscribed to this holiday season. Whether you want a Disney special or just a regular Christmas classic, Disney+ has it all.