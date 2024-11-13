Key Takeaways Eye tracking on iPhone & iPad is accessible with iOS 18, allows you to control your device with your eyes.

Enable eye tracking in settings, calibrate, and use Dwell Control for hands-free navigation.

Customize eye tracking preferences for a more efficient experience, especially for those with motor difficulties.

Precision eye tracking works so well on Vision Pro that Apple decided to bring it to the iPhone and iPad. As an accessibility feature, eye tracking works across the system, including in built-in and third-party apps. Here's how to set up and use it.

What Is Eye Tracking on Your iPhone?

Part of a new set of accessibility features in iOS 18, eye tracking lets you "navigate through the elements of an app and use Dwell Control to activate each element, accessing additional functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures" with your eyes, so says Apple.

Eye tracking is available on all iPhone models from the iPhone 12 family (2020) onward, including the third-generation iPhone SE (2022). On iPad, eye tracking supports iPad mini 6 (2021) and later, iPad 10 (2022), iPad Air 4 (2020) and later, the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) and later, and the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) and newer.

Eye Tracking doesn't work in iPhone Mirroring.

How to Set Up and Calibrate Eye Tracking on an iPhone or iPad

Eye tracking must be enabled in your accessibility settings and calibrated before you can use it. Venture into Settings > Accessibility and select the Eye Tracking option under the Physical and Motor section, then turn on "Eye Tracking" to enable the feature.

You'll be prompted to calibrate eye tracking by following a dot that pops up in different onscreen locations (avoid blinking during the training process). As you focus on the dot, the front camera captures eye movement to pinpoint the direction of your gaze.