AirPods are the perfect gift for anyone with an iPhone (especially yourself). Though Apple rarely discounts products in its own store, there are plenty of online retailers who do.

Save Almost $100 on AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 are currently on sale for $153.99 at Amazon, a saving of 38% compared to the normal retail price of $249.99. These are the very latest version of Apple’s premium in-ear buds, which compare favorably to the AirPods 4 (ANC) model released only a few months ago.

The AirPods Pro 2 use silicone tips to create a tight seal with your ear, with four sizes to choose from in the box and a test built into Apple software to ensure you’ve got the right fit. Combined with Apple’s active noise cancellation (ANC), they offer superior sound isolation compared with comparable AirPods 4 (with better battery life to boot). At this price, they happen to be more than $20 cheaper too.

Apple’s earbuds work great with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac though they can also be paired with other wireless audio devices (like the Nintendo Switch) over Bluetooth. They feature support for iOS 18’s new Siri gestures, charge both wirelessly and via USB-C, and feature Find My support plus a built-in speaker to help you locate them when they inevitably slide down the side of the sofa.

Dan Helyer / How-To Geek

Earlier in 2024 the AirPods Pro 2 were cleared by the FDA to be marketed as an over-the-counter hearing aid for anyone with mild to moderate impairment. The ability to turn off noise cancelation has been disabled by default as of iOS 18 and macOS 15 as part of Apple’s big push for better hearing health (you can enable that feature again if you want).

Take $150 Off AirPods Max Lightning Models

If you’d rather opt for standard wireless headphones that sit on your head, you’ve probably eyed Apple’s AirPods Max at some point. Grab a 27% discount to bring the headphones down from $549 to a more reasonable $399 at Amazon. They’re available in five different colors, but there’s just one catch: they use the Lightning connector.

Apple updated the AirPods Max headphones (along with its range of Magic Mac accessories) in October 2024 to use USB-C. If you want to save some money on Apple’s most expensive headphones, you’ll need to carry on using the now-retired Lightning connector to charge them.

This isn’t a huge issue since you probably have plenty of old Lightning cables lying around. If you don’t, they’re still available for cheap online and you can even get USB-C to Lightning adapters to convert your newer Apple charging cables back to the old standard.

Alternatively, you can settle for a 9% ($50) saving and pick up the USB-C AirPods Max for $499 at Amazon. Just keep in mind that both models are identical except for the charging port. The “new” USB-C AirPods Max have the same sound quality, weight, battery life, and overall feature set as the original model introduced in 2020.

