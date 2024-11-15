It's been a long wait, but the Barbie flip phone is now available at Verizon. The affordable handset, designed by Nokia licensee HMD Global, should appeal to those who want to escape social media in the trendiest way possible.

Announced in August, the Barbie flip phone is not a smartphone; it's a "dumb phone" with minimal app capabilities. It has a distinctly retro design, highlighted by its bright pink color. There's also a small mirror on the front of the device, likely an homage to the Barbie phone toys that have lined Walmart checkout aisles for decades.

The phone uses a KaiOS 3.1, a common operating system for old-school feature phones. It runs on a Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage, expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card. Expandable storage may be useful when transferring contacts from another device or using the Barbie phone as an MP3 player.

HMD

The phone's internal QVGA display measures 2.8 inches, while the smaller external display is just 1.77 inches. Connectivity options include 4G and Wi-Fi, though there's also an integrated FM receiver and 3.5mm headphone jack for radio playback. The removable battery is a notably old-school feature, though it charges over USB Type-C cable and should endure phone calls up to 3.8 hours long. As for the camera, it's pretty low quality—5MP.

To coincide with the release, Verizon will host a "Barbie StreamHouse" experience in New York City's SoHo neighborhood from December 12th, 2024, through the 15th. This event, located at 214 Lafayette Street, is open to the public and aims to provide an immersive Barbie-themed experience, with various activities planned for attendees of all ages.

The phone costs $129.99 at Verizon's official website or from HMD, and comes with accessories like a wristlet, protective cases, and stickers. Verizon also offers a promotional deal that gives $180 in bill credits over 36 months to those who purchase the phone with a new line on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

