While Apple has seen a lot of success with Apple silicon-powered ARM Macs, ARM on the Windows side is still rough with software compatibility. This new computer by ASUS might be as good as an ARM Windows laptop can get in 2025.

ASUS has launched its first Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered laptop, the Zenbook A14 (UX3407). Weighing in at under 2.5 pounds, ASUS says that the Zenbook A14 claims the title of the "world's lightest Copilot+ PC," but there are more reasons to like it than just the weight. For starters, powering the Zenbook A14 are the latest Snapdragon X Series processors, equipped with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU that delivers up to 45 TOPS.

This computer will come with up to a Snapdragon X Elite, which is currently Qualcomm's top-end SoC for laptops. It's not exactly an Apple Silicon killer, but it's not too shabby either. There's also a cheaper model powered by the less-capable (but still pretty good) Snapdragon X Plus.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Zenbook A14 features a high-capacity 70Wh battery, offering over 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. This extended runtime allows for uninterrupted productivity throughout the day without the need to constantly search for a power outlet. ASUS has introduced a new, durable material called Ceraluminum for the laptop's chassis, marking the first time this material has been used across the entire Zenbook body. This ceramic material is designed to resist wear, scratches, and fingerprints, simplifying maintenance and ensuring the laptop maintains its appearance over time. The laptop also sports a dual-fan design to keep thermals in check during demanding tasks, alongside enhanced privacy features like adaptive lock and multi-person detection.

The Zenbook A14 will start at $899.99 and will go up to $1,099 for the higher-end model. The laptop is now available for pre-order in the ASUS store, while the cheaper model will be available through retailers by March.

Source: ASUS