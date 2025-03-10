Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen $220 $249 Save $29 The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen feature enhanced noise cancelation, personalized spatial audio, and wireless charging capabilities. $220 at amazon See at bestbuy

The AirPods Pro 2 are still Apple's best wireless earbuds to date, even though they've been around for a while now. There's a lot of reasons why it's still worth it to buy them, especially so now, with a great discount now available.

Right now, you can find the AirPods Pro 2 at your favorite retailer for just $169, an $80 discount compared to the price you might find at the Apple Store. It's an excellent deal considering the package you're getting here.

The AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple's H2 chip and remain the company's top-tier earbuds for anyone with an iPhone who's looking for a premium experience. The AirPods 4 (which are also discounted) provide a pretty good bang for the buck, but the AirPods Pro 2 have the higher ground in terms of features. These feature top-tier active noise cancellation (ANC) that's twice as good as what we could find in the original AirPods Pro, as well as Adaptive Audio, which dynamically blends ANC and transparency modes. As far as battery life goes, it offers up to 30 hours with the charging case, and it features Find My tracking, Spatial Audio, and a lot more stuff.

Plus, Apple has kept improving on them following their release. Last year, Apple cleared them so they could be used as hearing aids, which is something we don't tend to see a lot in other earbuds unless they're specifically geared for that purpose. We don't know what the company might have in store for a future AirPods Pro 3 release, but so far, these are pretty nice.

It's not the first time we see these earbuds down to this price, and they have been lower on occasion. Still, that doesn't detract from the fact that this is a pretty good price for what you're getting. Get yours before this deal is gone!