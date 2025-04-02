I’ve used a lot of computers over the years, including personal machines, review units for How-To Geek and its sister sites, and borrowed devices. Some were fantastic, others were… not. Here are my five favorites from over the years.

These are the five best computers I’ve owned at one point or another, ranked. I’ve had many worse computers, like an old Lenovo Yoga laptop that kept soft-bricking after Windows updates—these are just my five favorites.

5 Dell Chromebook 11

When the cheap plastic shell on my ASUS Eee PC netbook started to break, I got one of Dell’s first Chromebooks to replace it: the Dell Chromebook 11. If it’s the model I think it was (I traded it in a long time ago), the laptop had an Intel 2955U processor, 4GB RAM, an 11.6-inch 1366x768 LCD screen, SSD storage, and a 720p webcam.