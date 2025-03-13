EPOMAKER TH80 PRO V2 Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Screen This VIA mechanical keyboard has a customizable display, and supports Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz wireless, or wired USB-C connections. $100 at Amazon

The EPOMAKER TH80 PRO V2 wireless mechanical keyboard is on sale for $49.99 on Amazon, which is half its regular price of $100. The keyboard comes with an interactive screen and is smaller and more compact than regular keyboards.

This is the lowest price the EPOMAKER TH80 PRO V2 has been since last September. The keyboard has a compact 75% layout with 79 keys, making it space-efficient. One standout feature is its 1.14-inch customizable RGB screen, which can show system info, animations, or logos, adding a personal touch.

The reason it's compact is that it is missing the right side of the keyboard, which normally has the 10-key and the middle buttons. I almost never use those, but I prefer a keyboard with them, just to have them. However, it seems like more keyboards are losing this piece, and I've not noticed the difference outside of gaming.

This keyboard has a hot-swappable PCB, meaning you can easily change the mechanical switches without soldering, supporting both 3-pin and 5-pin switches. It connects via Bluetooth 5.0, a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, or a wired USB-C connection, giving you multiple options for use. It also has RGB backlighting and uniquely shaped keycaps for better esthetics and user experience, powered by a 3000mAh battery.

You can customize key functions and macros using its VIA programmability feature, so you can set it up exactly how you like for gaming or other tasks. The keyboard works with various devices, like laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones, making it versatile. Its gasket-mounted design helps ensure smooth and consistent keystrokes.

The keyboard comes in shadow black and has a classic look, designed for home, school, work, and gaming. It offers customizable features in a compact design at an attractive price, especially with the current discount. Key specs include RGB backlighting, three connection modes, customizable display keys, and the ability to swap out switches easily.

Unfortunately, only the Flamingo Switch size in this color has a discount on the Amazon website. Other sizes or colors keep the $100 price. The last time a sale like this happened for the keyboard was a year ago, and it didn't last long, so it's a good idea to jump on this if you're interested.