The Tesla Model Y is the world's best-selling EV, so there are certainly many people out there who are concerned about the cost of Model Y battery replacement. Whether you're a Model Y owner or just curious about this aspect of EV ownership, we're here to help.

A crossover with lots of positive features, it's no surprise the Model Y is so popular. The crossover has lots of space, offers excellent performance and decent range, and it's competitively priced, too. In the US, the Model Y is available in three trims: Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance (AWD). Both powertrains—RWD and Dual Motor (AWD)—are equipped with a unique battery capacity, creating a balanced pricing strategy without compromising estimated range figures.

Not everyone buying a Tesla Model Y plans to own it long-term, but if you do, it's worth knowing what it'll cost you to replace the battery pack when it reaches the end of its lifespan. If EV ownership is unfamiliar territory, you'll be pleased to know that understanding the costs associated with replacing the Model Y's battery is relatively easy. But, as you can imagine, it does come at a substantial cost.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from the Tesla website and other authoritative sources, including the EPA and J.D. Power.

How Much A New Tesla Model Y Battery Costs