Tesla’s Cybertruck not only is a hilarious car, but it's also falling really, really short of what Elon Musk originally promised people. Now, even the extensions for making up for those downfalls are also falling short.

Tesla has announced a delay in the production of its highly anticipated Cybertruck range extender, pushing it back from early 2025 to mid 2025. This addon, which promises to significantly increase the electric pickup truck's driving range, was announced to quell concerns that the truck wouldn't reach its originally-announced range. In addition to the delay, Tesla has also quietly reduced the range that the extender will add to the Cybertruck.

Initially, the company claimed it would boost the dual-motor version's range from 340 miles to over 470 miles. However, updated specifications on Tesla's website now show a more modest increase to "445+ miles," a reduction of roughly 25 miles. The range extender, which is essentially an additional battery pack that sits in the truck's bed, has also seen a price increase. Originally estimated to cost around $10,000, it is now expected to be priced at $16,000.

This isn't the first time the Cybertruck has faced setbacks. The tri-motor version, initially promised with "500+ miles" of range and a $70,000 price tag, now starts at $100,000 and offers only 320 miles of range. This extender was supposed to make up for that difference somewhat, but even the extender facing problems and falling short of promises should tell you a lot about Tesla’s current state of affairs.

Even adding in the battery pack, the truck still falls short of the initial 500-mile promise, not to mention that once you add in the cost of the extender, the total cost of the truck is around $116,000—almost $50,000 more than what was originally promised by the company. The launch has been a mess from the very beginning, but it's not getting better anytime soon.

Source: Electrek