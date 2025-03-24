With so many distractions around, staying focused can be tough, but proper habits can make all the difference. I used to lose a lot of time to constant interruptions, but by adopting better practices, I've become more focused and productive. Here’s how you can achieve the same.

1 Multitask With a Split Screen or Second Monitor

While split-screen mode may seem like a potential distraction, it has been a game-changer for me. When writing an article, I split the screen into two sections—using one side for my word processor and the other for research. I also use it when comparing documents, creating spreadsheets, or working with multiple sources of information.

This setup eliminates the need to switch between apps, saving time constantly looking for windows. I also use an old laptop as an additional display, which further improves my focus by allowing me to have multiple windows open on separate screens. You're missing out on a productivity boost if you're not using a split screen or a second display.

2 Enable Focus or Do Not Disturb Mode

The urge to check my phone or other devices every time a notification pops up can be distracting and often leads to endless scrolling. However, I can't keep my phone silent because I don't want to miss important calls from my loved ones. I now use my phone's Focus and Do Not Disturb modes to handle these distractions.

These modes allow me to block non-urgent app notifications or calls. I can also set exceptions for important contacts or apps. So, I only receive important notifications without unnecessary interruptions.