I usually think of a canoeing trip as a way to get away from all of the technology and noise, but there are some gadgets that are too useful or important to leave behind completely. Some gadgets are just convenient, but others could mean the difference between life and death in a real emergency.

A Smartphone Is My Constant Camping Companion

A smartphone is my must-have camping companion—the number of utilities they offer is unparalleled.

The feature that gets the most use is the camera, mostly snapping photos of wildlife, my friends, and the landscape.