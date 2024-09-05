TCL has introduced two new smartphones, the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G. These devices feature NXTPAPER technology, which is designed to reduce eye strain and increase battery life

The TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones have a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They use Octa-Core, 2 x A76+6 x A55, and run on Android. Both models have a 32MP front-facing camera and a 108MP rear-facing camera. The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G has 512GB of internal storage, while the TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G has 128 GB. Both smartphones use NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, which adapts the display to your surrounding lighting conditions to reduce glare and blue light; this makes them great for both indoor and outdoor use. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones also feature automatic color temperature controls that adjust based on the time of day.

One key difference between the two models is the NXTPAPER Key on the TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G. This key lets you activate Max Ink Mode, which transitions the display to an e-ink format. This essentially makes it more like a paper-like reading experience. This mode also minimizes distractions and mutes notifications so you can focus on reading, kind of like a battery saver mode but more limited. Under Max Ink Mode, the battery life supports an impressive seven days of reading and 26 days on standby. The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G also comes with an optional protective Flipcase and precision T-Pen. The 50 NXTPAPER 5G comes with a Mali-G57 GPU while the Pro comes with G57 MC2.

Both smartphones come with AI-powered features like text assistance, writing assistance, and voice memo capabilities. They also support more eco-friendly practices. The packaging is plastic-free, and the devices are made from eco-friendly materials. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G is priced at €229, while the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G is priced at €299. Both can be bought on the official website. These smartphones are available in the EU, and whether they will come to the US was not mentioned.

Source: TCL