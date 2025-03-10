TCL, one of the best-selling TV manufacturers in the world, announced its all-new TCL QM7K lineup today. This series is packed with new technology to improve your living room experience. Ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches, these mini-LED TVs offer stunning picture accuracy, additional local dimming zones, and more.

If TCL's all-new QM7K TV series is anything like the more affordable QM6K announced earlier this year, it will likely be one of the best midrange TVs on the market in 2025. The budget-friendly QM6K is already great, and with the new QM7K series, everything is a little better. More importantly, they're available for purchase starting today.

So what can you expect from the TCL QM7K? Like previous generations, it's a step above the cheaper 6 series in every way. TCL employs a state-of-the-art Halo Control System to improve its backlight system, all powered by a new Mini LED chip, which helps control over 65,000 levels of brightness for each LED.

It's also the second lineup offering TCL's Precise Dimming technology, which enables an improved picture regardless of the scene. The company also mentioned the upgraded and condensed microlens, 23-bit backlight controller, anti-reflective HVA panel, and premium audio by Bang & Olufsen.

Other upgrades include a decreased optical distance to eliminate the white halo issues you'll find on older TVs and other manufacturers. Additionally, TCL mentioned a new Dynamic Light Algorithm (DLA) that optimizes content instantly and can render SDR signals at near HDR level, delivering a sharp picture, vivid colors, and inky black darker scenes in movies and TV.

Chris Hamdorf, TCL's Executive Vice President for North America, said, "TCL's QM7 was the biggest star in our portfolio last year, with some of the best-selling skus in the U.S., so we’re proud of this latest version that pushes the boundaries of QLED, QD-Mini LED and XXL screens. While only the second entry in our Precise Dimming Series, the QM7K is a testament to the premium quality and unprecedented value TCL is known for."

The full specifications sheet is below for those who like to dig into the details. As expected, these TVs are packed with countless HDMI ports, optical audio, and USB-A ports for those who want to do more with their TVs.

TCL QM7K Mini-LED Google TV Specs 55-115-inch sizes available

Up to LD2800 Precise Dimming

Up to HDR3000 Brightness

NEW Crystglow HVA Panel (anti-reflective)

TCL AiPQ Pro Processor

144Hz Native Panel Refresh Rate

Game Accelerator 288, for up to blistering fast 288 VR

NEW Filmmaker Mode

Dolby Vision IQ & HDR10+, HDR10

IMAX Enhanced & AMD FreeSync PP Certifications

NEW Premium Audio by Bang & Olufsen (2.2)

Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X

New Backlit Remote

Hands-Free Voice Control (Far Field)

NEW Art Mode & Art Gallery

Google TV

NEW Thinner Bezel-less Design with Pedestal Stand (65”- 85”)

Just like the QM6K series that made its debut in January, the QM7K line is getting an upgraded and redesigned backlit remote with hands-free voice controls. These TVs also have a neat new Art Mode, full of stunning images and art galleries that'll turn the TV into a conversation starter in your living room.

The all-new TCL QM7K is available at Amazon, TCL's online store, and other retailers starting today. The 55-inch QM7K starts at $1,299, 65-inch for $1,499, 75-inch for $2,000, or jump all the way to an insane 115-incher for a cool $19,999. And, for a limited time, TCL is giving early buyers a free $500 Visa gift card, essentially saving you $500 on a new TV.

Source: TCL