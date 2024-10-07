While Amazon's October Prime Day is just around the corner, you shouldn't dismiss Target's Circle Week sales event.

The Amazon Big Deals Day event is starting tomorrow, but the retailer isn't the only one having a sale. Target's Circle Week event started yesterday, and there are some great sales to take advantage of. The catch is that you need to sign up to Target Circle to get the best deals, but unlike Amazon Prime, Target Circle is free so there's no reason not to sign up.

As for the highlights, there are some great deals on Apple products. The standout for me is the Apple Airpods Max, which are down to $399 for the sales event. However, there are also discounts on the Apple Pencil Pro, various iPads, and plenty more.

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray $399 $549 Save $150 The AirPods max come with all the spatial audio features you could want, and they feature a comfortable over-the-ear design. $399 at Target

There are also some great earbud deals, even if you're not looking for over-ear headphones. The Beats Solo Buds are down to $49.99, while the JBL Tune Buds are half off, also coming down to $49.99.

Finally, if you're looking for a neat gift for the photographer to be in your life, the Target-exclusive Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Bundle is available for $99.99. The bundle comes with the instant camera, 40 photo sheets, and an idea booklet to spur creativity.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Bundle $399 $549 Save $150 This bundle with make a great gift, with an instant camera, a pack of photo film, and an idea booklet. $399 at Target

Of course, while we're going over tech deals, there are plenty of other types of items on sale, as well. So if you need some essentials, groceries, or home goods, see if what you want is on sale—that way, you can save even more while picking up some discounted tech.

These deals will last until October 12th, so you have a bit of time to take advantage of them. But don't sleep on it and wait too long—you never know what may sell out in the meantime.