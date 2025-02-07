Even though there isn’t a specific release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, confirmed that the game is still on track to meet the release window of Fall 2025. This is great news, as some players were expecting a delay.

Bigger triple-A games tend to give an initial release date that isn't set in stone. Delays have become so common that players should expect a delay around the first release date of any big game. However, GTA 6 seems to be doing the opposite and will be ready in time for its release window.

Zelnick told Variety, “We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine. And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say.”

Zelnick is confident about this timeline, even though it's pretty full. Take-Two's release schedule for 2025 is expected to be quite busy, including games like Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, and GTA 6. Take-Two believes it will benefit from having so many games released at the same time.

It's debatable whether releasing GTA 6 around the same time as Mafia: The Old Country is a good idea. The two games are competitors, and releasing both around the same time surely hurts the sales of both games. GTA 5 has already sold over 200 million copies, and it's hard to imagine Take-Two would jeopardize the sale of the next game in its biggest series.

It's a good idea to expect a delay for Mafia: The Old Country to keep sales for GTA 6 high. It's just a no-brainer not to cannibalize sales for games under the same publisher. GTA 6 getting a delay would hurt Rockstar more than a delay for Mafia would hurt 2k.

Meeting the release date could have a lot to do with GTA 6 taking over a decade to come out. Still, normally, studios would be tempering expectations for an initial release window, but players should expect to see an official release date within the window as fall comes this year.

Source: Variety