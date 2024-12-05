T-Mobile is introducing three new internet plans for home and small businesses starting December 11, 2024. The plans are called Rely, Amplified, and All-In, and they offer different levels of service and benefits at various prices.

All three plans come with unlimited data, no fees for equipment, no long-term contracts, and a 15-day trial period where you can try it out worry-free. It has Price Lock, which means the company won't raise the monthly payment, but that's not counting taxes, fees, or certain upgrades—a class-action lawsuit was launched earlier this year over Price Lock's alleged false advertising. T-Mobile recently lowered its internet prices after an increase, so keeping the lower price seems like a deal.

The entry-level Rely plan offers basic Wi-Fi, with costs varying based on whether you bundle it with a T-Mobile voice line. This also comes with standard security, but it seems like the most reasonable in the group since it doesn't exclude data or any basic features. The Amplified plan enhances the Rely plan by providing a faster 5G router, better home user security features, or a mesh device for small businesses.

The top-tier All-In plan includes everything in the Amplified plan, plus extra perks like streaming services. Home service users get Hulu and Paramount+, and Microsoft 365 will be available for small businesses starting in February 2025. All-In also offers improved customer support. The price difference between the All-In and Rely is very small. Rely is $50 for just the internet plan, and All-In is $70. So it seems like a lot of benefits for only a $20 difference. However, keep in mind that the prices will be higher if you don’t choose the bundle or AutoPay.

Aside from that, the most tempting part of this is that new home internet customers can get a free 40" Amazon Fire TV smart TV or a $150 virtual prepaid card after two months of service. This is only for a limited time, so if you want a new internet provider, it's probably a good time to spend two months with T-Mobile to see how it feels. The worst case scenario is getting a prepaid gift card to reimburse what you paid for the internet.

However, there are downsides to choosing a mobile carrier for internet instead of a standard internet provider. When network traffic is heavy, you might experience slower speeds, especially if you use more than 1.2TB of data a month. However, many internet services have a 1TB data cap, which generally comes with faster internet. The service is only available in certain areas, and there’s a charge to connect devices.

Source: T-Mobile