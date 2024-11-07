Trackers like the Apple AirTag are great, but they rely on Bluetooth connectivity and a mesh network of devices to be found. T-Mobile already made a tracker that uses LTE, and now the second-generation model has arrived.

T-Mobile just released the SyncUP Tracker 2, an upgraded version of its cellular-enabled tracking device. The new tracker now features a longer battery life, lasting up to 10 days, and utilizes the T-Life app for management. While the device retains much of its predecessor's design and functionality, including 2.4 GHz WiFi and LTE connectivity, it now charges via USB-C and eliminates the need for a charging dock.

Despite minimal hardware changes, T-Mobile is offering a pretty nice deal for customers who would like to grab one of these devices. With the addition of a Tracker line, priced at $3 per month, customers can get the SyncUP Tracker 2 for free. This offer can be claimed up to 12 times per account, and as long as you pay for these cheap tracker lines, you can track as many objects as you want.

Compared to devices like Apple's AirTag, the SyncUP Tracker 2 offers cellular connectivity and GPS tracking for enhanced location accuracy. While AirTags relies on iOS devices for tracking, the SyncUP Tracker leverages T-Mobile's nationwide cell service. This ensures that even if there are no other phones nearby, whatever you're tracking will remain trackable as long as it has access to T-Mobile's network. One big tradeoff here is that you will still need to pay for the tracker lines if you want to keep using these, but the good part is that $3 isn't that much, and if you're willing to pay for it, you might just have something that's much more reliable than Bluetooth-based alternatives.

The new tracker is available for purchase on T-Mobile's website and in-store.

Source: The Mobile Report