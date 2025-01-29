Soccer is still not as popular in the US as the other kind of football, but the sport did get a big boost stateside with the arrival of Lionel Messi, considered by many the best soccer player in history, to American soil. The MLS Season Pass is now a popular add-on to Apple TV+, which is why T-Mobile has started offering it as a perk to its subscribers.

T-Mobile has announced that its customers, along with Metro by T-Mobile users, will now receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. This subscription is valued at $99 per year and grants you access to every live regular-season MLS match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, the Leagues Cup, and additional exclusive content, all without any blackouts. The US Open Cup, which is another competition played by MLS teams, is not included in the subscription, but you should be able to watch regular league games live just fine. If you want to follow your city's team, or if you want to watch a specific player play, it's a cool perk to have.

Starting February 18, T-Mobile postpaid, Metro customers, and business accounts can claim their free MLS Season Pass subscription through the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app. The company highlights this as part of its "Magenta Status" benefits program, which includes various other cool perks such as free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, and weekly deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays. Metro customers also enjoy benefits like weekly deals and an included Amazon Prime membership with the Metro Flex Plus plan.

Interested T-Mobile and Metro customers can learn more about the offer and other benefits by visiting the Benefits section on T-Mobile's website. Even if you're not into soccer, you can claim the perk and see what's up without having to fork up $99 for the whole season.

