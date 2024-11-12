T-Mobile has announced some passes for customers who use its Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans. These plans give extra Wi-Fi during outages caused by a primary Internet Service Provider (ISP).

T-Mobile's backup internet plans now offer three additional 130GB data passes per year in addition to the existing 130GB of 5G data included monthly. These additional data passes, valid for three days or until the data is used, are intended to give customers more Wi-Fi time during extended outages. When a customer's primary ISP has an outage that lasts longer than the plans offer, the user can activate one of their free data passes to keep the internet going. 130GB is a lot of data that it could last about a week if someone is really frugal with their data during an outage. However, depending on the area, outages may be very rare, and the passes could be a way users could just go about their business as if an outage isn't happening.

The Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans are priced at $20 per month with AutoPay. This includes the monthly data allotment, the three free data passes, and a 5G gateway without a monthly equipment fee. The plans also offer a fast and easy setup, with customers able to switch to T-Mobile 5G internet in under 15 minutes. T-Mobile also offers a limited-time offer, a 50% discount on the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power battery pack. This battery pack can power the 5G gateway for up to seven hours, providing continued internet connectivity even during power outages.

The plans are mostly intended for people and buisnesses that need to keep faster land-based internet, but also have a seamless 5G backup solution when that goes down. T-Mobile's announcement mentions an independent analysis of broadband measurements recorded nationwide from June to October 2023 and 2024 that concludes cable outages have increased by 28% year-over-year. Keep in mind that some land-based internet services will continue to work through power outages if the modem and router are running from a UPS or backup battery.

Source: BusinessWire