System76 has just released a new Pangolin laptop. The new version has been redesigned with an all-aluminum body and some helpful internal upgrades.

System76's Pangolin new laptop weighs 3.82 lbs, which is how much they normally do, but now comes with a bigger 16.1-inch screen with a 2K resolution (2560x1600). It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering 100% color accuracy. Inside, the Pangolin is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with eight cores and 16 threads, running at speeds between 4.0 GHz and 5.2 GHz. It uses integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics.

There are several configurations available that will affect the price. You can choose between 16GB and 96GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and it offers up to 16TB of NVMe SSD storage with two slots for M.2 drives. You can choose from different operating systems like Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, all of which support full-disk encryption. The keyboard has a single-color backlight and a multi-touch touchpad. For security, it has a Kensington lock and a hardware kill switch for the camera and microphone. The laptop measures 13.80″ × 9.47″ × 0.71″.

For connectivity, it includes a USB 4.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader. You can connect to displays using an HDMI 2.0 port and two Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop has stereo speakers, a headphone/microphone jack, and a built-in 2.0MP 1080p webcam with a privacy switch. The battery is 57.75 Wh, with a claimed battery life of up to six hours, and it charges through a 100W USB Type-C charger.

System76 has been busy making its COSMIC desktop environment and many other laptops that you can buy, too. The Pangolin also stands out from other System76 laptops and the general market because it has an all-aluminum design with a more premium feel.

In contrast, the plastic-bodied Gazelle feels less sturdy and lacks that premium quality. While the Gazelle and Adder come with better-dedicated graphics cards, such as RTX3050 and the RTX 40 series, the Pangolin is equipped with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. This makes it better for content creation and casual gaming than demanding tasks. The Adder, aimed at professionals needing a workstation. The Thelio Astra, on the other hand, is targeted at software developers, as it uses ARM architecture.

Overall, the Pangolin feels like the better purchase for a more casual user. The starting price for the base model of the Pangolin is $1299, which you can buy from the official website with a holiday promotion.

Source: System76