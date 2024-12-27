Summary Obsidian charges $5/month for cross-device syncing, but you can sync for free using apps like Autosync or Syncthing.

Autosync is ad-supported and requires using third-party storage services. Syncthing is free, has no ads, and is an open-source alternative without third-party involvement.

Setting up Syncthing involves installing it on your PC and phone, connecting the devices, and setting up a synced folder for your Obsidian vaults.

Obsidian is a powerful note-taking app that I love, but it charges $5 a month for the ability to sync between your devices. If, like me, you feel that’s a bit too much, here’s a guide on syncing your Obsidian notes between your phone and PC for free.

Your Options for Syncing Obsidian Between Devices

When you use Obsidian, you need to create a vault—a fancy term for a folder. This folder contains all your Obsidian notes as MD or markdown files. This means that if you can create a system to sync the Obsidian vaults on your phone and PC, your Obsidian notes are also synced.

The official way to get the sync feature to pay $5/month (or $4/month with annual billing) for Obsidian Sync. It works seamlessly, but the main issue is that it’s a paid solution.

Another solution is that you store your Obsidian vault in Google Drive. You can technically do that on your PC by installing Google Drive, creating a folder inside of Google Drive, and using that as a vault. However, the Obsidian app on your phone can’t use a Google Drive folder to create a vault. You can get around this issue by using an app like Autosync for Google Drive, but again, it’s not an ideal solution.

If you don’t use Google Drive, there’s also AutoSync for OneDrive and Dropbox as well.

The benefit of using Autosync is that it’s simple to use. However, it’s ad-supported and requires a small one-time fee to remove the ads and unlock more premium features. But the bigger problem is that you have to share your notes with a third-party vendor, which I feel takes away from one of the main benefits of using Obsidian: ownership of your notes.

This is where Syncthing comes in! It’s a completely free and open source (FOSS) app that allows you to sync folders between your devices without any third-party involvement. Data is synced directly between your PC and phone, or any other device. The only drawback is that it can be a bit complicated to set up.

Fortunately, I've prepared a detailed step-by-step guide on using Syncthing to sync your Obsidian notes.

How to Use Syncthing to Sync Your Obsidian Notes

Before we start, I strongly recommend that you backup your Obsidian vault(s), whether it be on your PC or phone or both. Syncing can be a tricky game, and deleting a folder or note in one place will result in getting it deleted in the other place.

Also, don’t use multiple sync methods. If your current Obsidian vault is in the cloud, like Google Drive, don’t connect it with Syncthing. Make a copy of it in your local storage and connect it with that. The same file or folder connected to multiple syncing methods is a recipe for disaster. It can corrupt your files or create an endless sync loop.

Now, with all the disclaimers out of the way, let’s set up Syncthing and start syncing your Obsidian notes.

Step 1: Install Syncthing

You need to install Syncthing on both your phone and PC for this to work. On your PC, visit the Syncthing website and go to the Downloads tab.

There are various download links. Those under "Base Syncthing" are for the command line and web-based experience, whereby closing the terminal also stops syncing. I personally don't find this convenient.

Instead, I use and recommend the apps within the "Integrations" section. These are apps designed to suit your operating system, with features like file browser integration and system tray icons. Both links take you to GitHub to download the app.

I am using the Syncthing Windows version for this tutorial. But all the steps and overall app user interface are the same for the macOS app as well.

Once downloaded, simply run the installer and follow the installation wizard. During the installation process, you should see a page which lets you configure the port and address. If you're unsure, keep the default settings.

Also, check "Start Syncthing Automatically When Logging On" and "Start Syncthing After Installation" on the installation wizard.

Close

Once the installation is complete, open your browser and enter this into the address bar: http://127.0.0.1:8384/

Alternatively, if you tweaked the port and address, then enter this: http://address:port/

This opens the graphical user interface for Syncthing to manage and configure your devices, which folders to sync, and so on.

I’ll touch on how to do all of this in the following sections. For now, let’s install Syncthing on your phone. If you have an Android device, download Syncthing-Fork. iPhone users can get Mobius Sync, though if you're willing I recommend paying for Mobius Sync Pro as it contains some crucial features.

Once installed, open the app, and it will ask you for a few permissions. Allow notifications, local storage, and battery optimization. Also, if your phone is not connected to a Wi-Fi network, you’ll get a warning stating “Syncthing Is Disabled.” To fix this, you can either enable Wi-Fi, or hit the hamburger icon in the top-left corner, go to Settings > Run Conditions and enable "Run On Mobile Data."

For the sake of this guide, I’ll be using the Android app. Both apps for Android and iPhone are built using the same Syncthing base and offer similar experience in terms of interface and functionality.

Step 2: Connect Your PC With Your Phone

Open the Syncthing web interface on your PC and click on Actions > Show ID from the top menu. This shows you the ID that you need to enter into your phone’s Syncthing app.

Next, open the Syncthing app on your phone, switch to the "Devices" tab, and tap the “Add Device” icon in the top-right corner. This will open a form where you need to enter the Syncthing ID from your PC and also add a name to help you easily identify the device.

After entering the details, select the checkmark in the top-right corner. Now visit the web interface on your PC and you should see a new request from the mobile app. Click "Add Device," give the device a name, and click Save.